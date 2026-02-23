MAC Cosmetics Welcomes Chappell Roan for Sephora Debut

If you thought your makeup routine was bold, wait until you see Chappell Roan’s new MAC campaign. The singer, now MAC’s newest global ambassador, is helping the legendary brand make a splash as it debuts in Sephora stores on March 2.

Sneak Peek at the Campaign

The Midwest Princess’s first ad campaign, shot by Richard Burbridge, also features It girls Gabbriette and Quenlin Blackwell. The campaign shows each star both nearly makeup-free and fully glammed up, highlighting the brand’s “versatility,” according to a release.

“Each talent fearlessly transforms from a soft, barely-there everyday beauty to unapologetic, bold glam,” the statement continues.

In a stunning video set to Portishead’s “Teardrop,” Roan declares, “MAC is culture.” Blackwell adds, “MAC is for everyone,” while Gabbriette finishes, “MAC is sensation.” The video then shows them experimenting with various lip colors as they transform their looks.

Photo Courtesy of M·A·C Cosmetics. Photographed by Richard Burbridge. Creative Direction by Nicola Formichetti. Makeup by Andrew Dahling. Chappell Roan for M·A·C Cosmetics. Photographed by Richard Burbridge. Creative Direction by Nicola Formichetti. Makeup by Andrew Dahling.

The Looks Behind the Glam

Makeup artist Andrew Dahling created Roan’s signature two-tone lips using MAC’s lip pencil in Auburn and lipstick in Marrakesh on her upper lip, and lip pencil in Stripdown with lipstick in Taupe on her lower lip.

“The look that we created for Sephora is a nod to the iconic 90s M.A.C mug! Timeless and impactful, this look highlights Chappell’s encapsulating eyes and showcases some of M·A·C’s most iconic lip shades,” Dahling said. “It’s a bit unexpected for Chappell Roan, as we often use an array of color. But to celebrate M.A.C’s newest venture in the world market of beauty, we wanted to create a look that honored M.A.C’s legacy as a brand, by and for everyone.”

Meanwhile, makeup artist Lilly Keys crafted both Gabbriette and Blackwell’s looks. Gabbriette’s lips feature lip pencil in Greige, lipstick in Fleshpot, and lip gloss in Accolade, while Blackwell’s combo includes lip pencil in Chestnut, lipstick in Whirl, and lip gloss in Clear.

Of the campaign, MAC’s Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti said, “That shift from minimal to maximal is the essence of MAC. It reflects the complete range of looks you can create and the freedom of expression that defines us.”

Chappell Roan’s Full Circle Moment

Roan was announced as MAC’s latest ambassador in December, following Doja Cat’s September announcement. “Partnering with MAC feels full circle,” Roan said in a release. “I can’t wait for the time when I can share what we’ve made with people everywhere.”

For the announcement, Roan and her trusted makeup artist created her signature stage look with MAC products. Dahling explained, “I drew from film-noir monochrome and 1930s military references and then layered in her signature high glamour.” The look included Full Coverage Foundation in White, an assortment of false lashes with black glitter, and MACximal Matte Lipstick Cool Teddy, among other products.