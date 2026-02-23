ContestsEvents
Harry Styles Heads Back to ‘SNL’ for Double Duty

Kayla Morgan
Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Get ready, SNL fans! Harry Styles is coming back! The three-time Grammy winner will take the stage as both host and musical guest on the March 14 episode, the show announced Monday, Feb. 23.

This marks Styles' first time pulling double duty on the sketch-comedy show since November 2019, though he’s no stranger to the 8H stage. He previously performed solo in April 2017 to promote his debut album Harry Styles, and before that, he appeared three times with One Direction (2012, 2013, 2014). Fans also spotted him in a cameo during a November 2020 episode.

New Album, Big Hits

The SNL announcement comes as Styles gears up for his next album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., set to drop March 6. The LP features the lead single and No. 1 hit “Aperture,” giving fans even more reason to tune in.

Styles also recently made waves at the 2026 Grammys as a presenter, handing the Album of the Year award to Bad Bunny.

What’s Ahead on SNL

Saturday Night Live returns after the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 28, hosted by Connor Storrie with Mumford & Sons performing. On March 7, Ryan Gosling will host and Gorillaz will perform. Season 51 has also featured Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teyana Taylor.

Catch Harry Styles live on SNL, airing weekends on NBC.

Harry Styles
Kayla MorganWriter
