Zara Larsson Is Fighting for a Better Wikipedia Photo

If you have ever had a bad photo taken of you, then you might understand how Zara Larsson feels right now. The pop star is on a mission, and it involves one very specific picture on Wikipedia.

A Very Serious TikTok Request

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, Larsson posted a TikTok with an urgent message. She wants people to stop changing her Wikipedia photo back to a picture she does not like.

"Whoever the f--- is changing this f---ing Wikipedia picture to this picture... Stop! Stop doing it, stop doing it" the singer pleaded in the hilarious video. "I'm being so real, cut it out."

In the clip, she scrolls through the Wikimedia Commons photo library, clearly determined to find a better option. At one point, she asks, "Where's my nice picture? Can I disapprove these pictures?" Eventually, she settles on a photo she approves of.

(Warning: Explicit language and profanity in the video here.)

Anyone can edit Wikipedia pages, but administrators must approve changes. The main photo of public figures is often switched out, which explains why Larsson keeps seeing that unwanted image return.

The Photo She Wants

Larsson says she keeps editing her own page to replace the photo with one she prefers. "I will never stop. I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one, I will never stop," Larsson said.

Her favorite image is a backstage shot from her 2025 Midnight Sun tour. The one she dislikes was taken at the Isle of Wight Festival in England in 2024.

"This is the one that I want, and this is the one we're gonna change to, and keep changing to forever," said Larsson about her photo of choice.

Embracing the “Ugly” Moments

Even though she does not love every public photo, Larsson has said she is not afraid of documenting less flattering moments.

The singer shared with PEOPLE last year that she actually enjoys taking photos of herself when she feels less than perfect.

"I take a lot of pictures of myself in the ugly moments, too, because I just love to compare," said Larsson. "I know that I will feel really ugly now, but give me an hour with a makeup brush or 12 hours of a good night's sleep, I know that I will feel beautiful again. Maybe not right now, but in the future. I don't know when, but it's going to happen. Let's document it."