‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies After ALS Battle

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his role as "Dr. McSteamy" on Grey's Anatomy, died Thursday at the age of 53 after a public battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Fans, family, and friends expressed their grief and appreciation for how Dane made their lives a little better.

The Fight with ALS

In April 2025, Dane publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with ALS, although he already started having symptoms in 2024. ALS, a progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, often results in patients losing muscle control. By June 2025, Dane had completely lost the use of his right arm and hand. By October, he was already using a wheelchair full-time.

Rather than letting the disease define him, Dane became a vocal advocate for ALS awareness. He joined the Target ALS Board of Directors, used his platform to disseminate knowledge about the disease and highlight the urgency for research and funds to help find a cure, and even played a character with ALS in an episode of Brilliant Minds, his last TV appearance before his death.

Eric Dane, A Life and Career Remembered

Dane got into acting accidentally. His first TV guest role was in the teen sitcom Saved by the Bell in 1991. From then on, he had a steady stream of guest roles until he landed his most prominent role of Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the hit hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy. He starred as the charming doctor, who was often involved in several complicated romantic relationships from Seasons 2-9. Years later, he portrayed a darker, more complex character, Cal Jacobs, in Euphoria, a family man who lives a double life of having one-night stands with strangers. He also had a main role in Amazon Prime’s Countdown, until its cancellation.

His family shared the tragic news of his death in a statement to PEOPLE Magazine. “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”