Eric Dane’s Most Memorable Roles: A Career to Rewatch

Eric Dane died at the age of 53, as confirmed by multiple reports on Thursday, February 19. His passing came just ten months after he publicly shared his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Many remember Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan, the instantly recognizable “McSteamy” of Grey’s Anatomy. But his career extended far beyond one nickname or one towel scene. Over two decades, Dane appeared in action thrillers, superhero films, prestige cable dramas, and romantic comedies, displaying a versatility that surprised viewers who only knew him from television.

Grey's Anatomy

Dane joined Grey’s Anatomy as a guest star in 2006 and became a series regular by Season 3. That infamous towel scene, when Mark Sloan emerged from the shower, became a cultural moment, dubbed a "watercooler moment" by the show itself.

But Dane’s performance was more than eye candy. Mark Sloan’s journey from a self-absorbed womanizer to a devoted father figure and Lexie Grey’s true love offered Dane an emotional arc rich with complexity. Over six seasons, he balanced charm, arrogance, vulnerability, and heartbreak in a way that made Mark Sloan a fully realized character. Dane left the show in 2012, ending one chapter of his career while setting the stage for new challenges.

Euphoria

As Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, Dane delivered one of his most intense performances. Cal is a closeted father whose repressed desires turn into predatory behavior. Dane’s portrayal required the ability to evoke both sympathy and discomfort, showing a man broken by shame who also harms others.

Acting alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi, Dane’s work stood out in a series famous for its raw approach to trauma. He continued filming Season 3 even after his ALS diagnosis, with those episodes scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2026. Knowing his real-life circumstances adds an additional layer of admiration for his dedication and courage.

The Last Ship

After leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Dane took his first leading role in TNT’s The Last Ship, produced by Michael Bay. He played Navy Commander Tom Chandler, tasked with saving humanity after a global pandemic wipes out 80% of the population.

The series, which ran from 2014 to 2018, combined action, leadership, and high-stakes drama. Dane carried the show with authority, portraying Chandler as both strong and human, capable of doubt, fear, and hope. Unlike other roles that emphasized his looks, here he anchored a show with gravitas, proving his range as an actor. In hindsight, the show’s pandemic storyline has a new resonance, highlighting the intensity of Dane’s performance.

X-Men: The Last Stand

Dane appeared briefly as Jamie Madrox, also known as Multiple Man, in Brett Ratner’s 2006 X-Men sequel. Playing a mutant who creates duplicates of himself, Dane was a henchman for Ian McKellen’s Magneto during the film’s climactic battle.

Though small, the role demonstrates Dane’s willingness to embrace comic book and genre projects early in his career. It’s a reminder that he could navigate both serious drama and playful, imaginative worlds with ease.

Marley & Me

In Marley & Me (2008), Dane played Sebastian Tunney, a polished colleague who receives the more glamorous assignments while Owen Wilson’s character is left with mundane work.

While the film focuses on John and Jennifer Grogan’s family life with a mischievous Labrador, Dane’s presence adds charm and subtle humor. He never overshadows the leads but enhances the dynamic, proving his ability to support and complement a story rather than dominate it.

Burlesque

In the 2010 musical Burlesque, Dane played Marcus, a wealthy developer threatening to buy and demolish the titular club. Starring Cher and Christina Aguilera, the film is flamboyant and campy, and Dane leans fully into the role of the slick villain.

The movie required him to play a foil without undermining its over-the-top tone. He brought a grounded presence to a world of glittering costumes and big musical numbers, balancing charisma with menace.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dane appeared in the 2024 sequel alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Released months before he revealed his ALS diagnosis, the film is high-energy, fast-paced action from start to finish.

His co-star Martin Lawrence reflected on working with Dane after his death, writing on Instagram: “My condolences go out to the family of @realericdane 🙏🏾 I can tell you firsthand — solid brotha, true professional, and brought that presence every single time. Much love! #ericdane #badboysfamilyforlife.” Knowing Dane was already experiencing early symptoms of ALS adds depth to his appearance in the film, showing his professionalism and commitment.

Notable Mentions

While Eric Dane is best remembered for roles like Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, his career included many other projects that showcase his versatility. These performances may be less well-known but are worth revisiting.

In television, Dane appeared in the mini-series Kabul (2025), a tense drama exploring conflict and human resilience, and Borderline (2025), where he played a complex character navigating moral gray areas.

His film roles spanned genres and tones. In One Fast Move (2024) and Dangerous Waters (2023), he embraced action and suspense, proving again that he could carry high-stakes roles. In character-driven stories like Americana (2023), Little Dixie (2023), and American Carnage (2022), Dane delivered layered performances that balanced charm and emotional depth.

Earlier in his career, Dane also appeared in The Ravine (2021) and the 2006 romantic comedy Wedding Wars alongside Jon Stamos, showing a lighter, approachable side to his work. Beyond these, Dane appeared in numerous supporting roles across television and film, consistently adding presence, nuance, and credibility to every project he joined.

These roles serve as a reminder that while certain characters became iconic, Eric Dane’s career was built on steady dedication, range, and a willingness to take on a wide variety of stories.

Final Performances and Legacy

Dane’s final projects included Amazon’s Countdown (June 2025) and a guest role in NBC’s Brilliant Minds (November 2025), where he played a firefighter living with ALS. His portrayal of a character confronting the same disease he faced in real life was described by co-stars as “heartbreaking” and “brave.”

In a 2025 interview with The Washington Post, Dane said, “I don’t really have a dog in the fight when it comes to worrying about what people think about me. This is more of a: ‘How can I help? How can I be of some service?’” He added, “If I’m going out, I’m gonna go out helping somebody.”