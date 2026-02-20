Bruno Mars Named 2026 Record Store Day Ambassador, Sets Ticket Sales Records With Stadium Tour

Bruno Mars has been announced as the 2026 Record Store Day Ambassador, joining a tradition that spans nearly two decades. The annual celebration of independent record stores will mark its 19th year on a Saturday in mid-April 2026, with indie shops across the country planning special events, exclusive releases, and community gatherings.

Mars shared in a statement: “Independent record stores are so important because you get the chance to immerse and surround yourself with music, and that's why I'm so excited to be this year's Record Store Day Ambassador. I love collecting vinyl because nothing is better than sitting on your couch, putting on a record, and just listening to music like that. It feels like a lost art. To actually sit down, put a record on, and consume it is a very Romantic idea. Go out and support your local independent record store on Record Store Day this year.”

Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz also issued a statement: “We're thrilled to have Bruno Mars as our 2026 Ambassador. The world of record stores brings together so many different musical styles, so many people with different musical tastes. Bruno has done a similar thing throughout his life and career, working across different genres, with his wide range of projects and collaborators, all for the love of music and the emotions it brings up. If he ever needed a break from the studio, he'd probably make a good record store employee, with great Staff Picks and customer recommendations.”

As part of the celebration, Record Store Day will feature an exclusive Mars release, The Collaborations, spotlighting partnerships including “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson, “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga, and “APT.” with ROSÉ. Indie stores nationwide will also host listening parties ahead of Mars's upcoming album The Romantic, with in-store events and giveaways planned for the release weekend.

Mars will launch The Romantic Tour following the album's release, marking his first full headlining tour in nearly a decade and his first stadium tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 72-date trek will span North America, Europe, and the UK. Live Nation reports that 2.1 million tickets were sold in a single day, signaling strong demand.