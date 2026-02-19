ContestsEvents
The Kid LAROI Announces A Perfect World Tour With North American and European Dates

Jennifer Eggleston
Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, known as The Kid LAROI, performs during the half-time show in the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts at Olympiastadion on November 09, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Maja Hitij via Getty Images

The Kid LAROI has announced his global A Perfect World Tour, produced by Live Nation, set to kick off in late spring 2026 with a North American leg, followed by a European leg in the fall. The tour supports his album Before I Forget, released Jan. 9 via Columbia Records.

The North American run begins Apr. 27 in Fort Lauderdale and continues through mid-June, wrapping June 11 in Las Vegas. Tommy Richman will open all North American shows, with select dates marked “+ with Tommy Richman” to indicate his appearance as a special guest.

European dates are scheduled for October and November 2026, with stops in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Prague. Additional details for international dates are available on the official tour page.

Before I Forget debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 following its release, driven by strong first-week streaming numbers. The album serves as the central project behind the A Perfect World Tour and anchors the broader promotional campaign surrounding the live dates.

Presales began Feb. 18, and general sales launch Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans may need presale codes for certain ticket windows and can sign up through the provided link on the tour page.

VIP packages are available and include front-row seating, pre-show access, a Q&A session, a pre-show photo opportunity, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry. Full ticket information and additional tour details are available on The Kid LAROI's official website.

the kid LAROITommy Richman
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
