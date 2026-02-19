The Kid LAROI Announces A Perfect World Tour With North American and European Dates

The Kid LAROI has announced his global A Perfect World Tour, produced by Live Nation, set to kick off in late spring 2026 with a North American leg, followed by a European leg in the fall. The tour supports his album Before I Forget, released Jan. 9 via Columbia Records.

The North American run begins Apr. 27 in Fort Lauderdale and continues through mid-June, wrapping June 11 in Las Vegas. Tommy Richman will open all North American shows, with select dates marked “+ with Tommy Richman” to indicate his appearance as a special guest.

European dates are scheduled for October and November 2026, with stops in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Prague. Additional details for international dates are available on the official tour page.

Before I Forget debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 following its release, driven by strong first-week streaming numbers. The album serves as the central project behind the A Perfect World Tour and anchors the broader promotional campaign surrounding the live dates.

Presales began Feb. 18, and general sales launch Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans may need presale codes for certain ticket windows and can sign up through the provided link on the tour page.