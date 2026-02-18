ContestsEvents
RAYE Apologizes After Ticket Mix-Up in Paris

When fans line up for a concert, they expect music, lights, and a night they will never forget. What they do not expect is being told they cannot come in….

Raye performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

When fans line up for a concert, they expect music, lights, and a night they will never forget. What they do not expect is being told they cannot come in. That is exactly what happened to 65 fans at RAYE’s recent show in Paris.

The singer spoke out after Ticketmaster turned away dozens of ticket holders from her Feb. 15 concert at Accor Arena.

RAYE Speaks Out

After the show, RAYE addressed the situation directly on social media. She did not hide how upset she felt.

"I am completely devastated for the 65 ticket holders who were turned down from entering our Paris show on Sunday night. This is completely unacceptable and wrong," she wrote in a statement shared on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

RAYE explained that the issue was caused by a system error at the entertainment company. Because of the glitch, some tickets were not properly validated when they were purchased. The singer said the situation “was outside of anything I could control and I feel saddened and let down.”

Even though she said it was not something she could personally fix at the time, she still wanted to do more for the affected fans.

"I know everyone affected was refunded and given a voucher from Ticketmaster, but I’d like to offer all of these 65 people who didn’t get in to the show complimentary tickets to any Raye future show of their choice and a signed vinyl, you will [be] contacted shortly about this," she continued.

She added, "I know this doesn’t even remotely make up for this mess, but it’s all I can think of in this moment to soften the blow. My deepest apologies to those of you affected."

Ticketmaster Responds

A Ticketmaster spokesperson confirmed the situation in a statement to PEOPLE.

"A small number of fans experienced a technical issue when entering the show. While we know it doesn't replace the show, we have fully refunded those affected and provided a gift card," the spokesperson said.

For the fans who were turned away, the refunds and gift cards may help, but many said the night was still disappointing.

One fan commented on RAYE’s post, claiming that they were one of the people who were denied entry to the concert. "It was truly heartbreaking, but seeing your message today meant more than I can even explain," they wrote.

Another praised the artist for “doing all of this when it wasn’t even your fault.”

Ongoing Ticketmaster Criticism

RAYE is not the only artist to speak out about ticketing issues.

Last year, singer Olivia Dean criticized Ticketmaster over its resale policy connected to her 2026 tour tickets. While addressing Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AEG, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "You are providing a disgusting service. The prices at which you’re allowing tickets to be re-sold is vile and completely against our wishes."

Taylor Swift also seemingly shaded Ticketmaster in 2022 after many fans experienced problems while trying to purchase tickets to her Eras Tour.

The ticketing industry has faced growing criticism from both artists and fans in recent years, especially when technical problems or high resale prices affect concertgoers.

RAYE is currently on her This Tour May Contain New Music Tour with Absolutely and Amma. While the Paris mix-up was a tough moment, the singer’s quick apology and personal offer show she is focused on keeping her connection with fans strong.

