Pitbull Wants Fans to Wear Bald Caps for a World Record

Most artists ask fans to sing along.

Pitbull is asking them to go bald.

The famously bald rapper has a bold new goal. On Tuesday, Feb. 17, he announced that he wants to break the world record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps. Yes, really.

The big moment is set for July 10 at his show at BST Hyde Park in London. Instead of just cheering from the crowd, fans are being invited to dress the part. That means bald caps, goatees, sunglasses, and maybe even a white button-down shirt.

In an Instagram post announcing the plan, Pitbull encouraged everyone to join in on the fun.

"Every time you put on that bald cap… you know you’re about to have the TIME OF YOUR LIVES! Daleee," he captioned the post.

Making It Official

This is not just a playful idea floating around social media. BST Hyde Park confirmed Pitbull’s goal with a graphic on Instagram, making it clear that this is an official attempt at a Guinness World Record.

"It’s official. Let’s make history," the venue wrote in the caption.

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, the "Give Me Everything" artist shared his excitement about the plan.

"Let me tell you how I feel about all the bald-e’s that’s gonna be putting it down. I just wanna let y’all know that every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives."

He also made sure to thank the fans who are always ready to show up and show out.

"I appreciate the love, I appreciate the commitment, I appreciate the support and more than anything, I just want to say thank you," Pitbull continued.

Inspired by the Fans

If you have ever seen clips from a Pitbull concert, you might have noticed something funny in the crowd. Lots of mini Pitbulls.

Over the past few years, it has become a viral trend for fans to dress up as him at shows. The look usually includes a shaved head or bald cap, a neatly shaped goatee, dark sunglasses, and a crisp white shirt. It is part costume, part tribute.

Last June, Pitbull spoke about how much those costumes mean to him.

"Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives - it feels deeper than just music," Pitbull said.

For him, seeing thousands of fans dressed like him is not just funny. It is emotional.

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music," he added. "I've been in the game for 25 years, and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."

That sense of connection is what makes this world record attempt feel bigger than a simple stunt. It is a celebration of his career and the fans who have supported him for decades.

A Big Night in London

The July 10 show at BST Hyde Park is already shaping up to be a major event. Pitbull will headline the night, and he will not be alone.

Kesha is set to appear as a special guest. The two previously teamed up for their 2013 hit "Timber," a song that still gets crowds jumping more than a decade later.

According to the BST Hyde Park website, more supporting acts will be announced later, which means the lineup could get even bigger.

More Shows on the Way

If you cannot make it to London, do not worry. Pitbull is also preparing to hit the road for his I’m Back Tour with Lil Jon. The tour kicks off May 14 and is scheduled to run through September, bringing high-energy performances to cities across the map.

Whether it is through a bald cap world record or a packed arena tour, one thing is clear. Pitbull knows how to turn a concert into a full experience.