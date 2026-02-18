Christy Carlson Romano Shares Emotional Cancer Test Update

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Christy Carlson Romano, the beloved Even Stevens star and host of the Vulnerable, got real with fans on Tuesday, Feb. 17. In a tearful Instagram video, she shared an emotional health update that hit close to home.

Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, recently got cancer screenings because of her family’s history with the disease. Both of her parents had cancer; her mother “beat it,” but her father “eventually didn’t.” Her maternal grandmother also passed from lung cancer.

“My husband's [results] came back completely negative,” Romano said from Florida. Then her voice shook: “Mine did not come back negative.”

She will now undergo a PET scan, a procedure that uses “a radioactive tracer to check for signs of cancer, heart disease and brain disorders,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. Romano explained she is “fighting with companies to get” the scan covered.

The actress also reflected on the recent death of actor James Van Der Beek, who passed away at 48 after a colorectal cancer diagnosis. “I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family's amazing. He's a pillar of our community in Texas,” Romano said. “They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he's not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere. Which is why I got this test.”

Romano admitted she felt “disbelief” at her results but tried to stay busy with a movie she filmed and her upcoming memoir. She also referenced the shocking accident last February when she was shot in the eye during a birthday celebration for Rooney: “Very vulnerable time for me. About, 367 days since I got shot in the face.”

Despite her fears, Romano remained hopeful. “It's time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it's in God's hands, most of it. I'm sure people think I'm overreacting, but I'm not, because cancer is pretty serious, and I have two little girls.”

Her daughters, Sophia and Isabella with Rooney, are at the heart of her motivation. “This is a very emotional post,” she said through tears. “When you're somebody like me, you kinda have to take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you. That's why I always try to make jokes, and I try to be funny. Not just because I'm trying to be liked, or stay relevant. I don't share that a lot. So when my book comes out you're gonna find out a lot of stuff about me that you didn't know.”

Romano vowed to “keep fighting for answers” and praised her “loving family,” who are a constant source of support. In her post, she admitted, “Right now the news is that something is going on. I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn’t be!)”

She hesitated to share initially, worried she might seem “cringe,” but ultimately wanted to encourage others to get screened. “Let’s keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information,” she concluded.

In the comments, Rooney showed unwavering support, writing, “You got this my beautiful wife. We will figure this out and destroy any problem that comes your way. I love you beyond words.”

