Tyra Banks Teases ‘ANTM’ Return as Netflix Doc Sparks Speculation

Remember the days when reality TV was all about dramatic eliminations, model struts, and Tyra Banks’ unforgettable one-liners? America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) premiered in 2003 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Tyra’s blend of high-fashion tension and reality TV flair introduced the world to “smizing” and moments like her iconic, “We were all rooting for you!”

The show ran for 24 seasons across UPN, The CW, and VH1, launching careers and leaving a mark on pop culture. But revisiting it today, some fans have noticed a darker side with harsh critiques, alleged body shaming, and controversial photo challenges sparking debates about the show’s impact.

Cycle 25 Tease

After the series ended in 2018, many assumed ANTM’s runway was closed for good. That assumption may be premature. In Netflix’s new docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Tyra hints that her journey with ANTM may not be finished.

At the end of episode three, titled Rooting for You, Banks said, "After the show, I had so many big ideas for my life. I'm obsessed with pivoting, and I live in Australia now. I feel like my work is not done. You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25."

Tyra has offered similar hints over the years. In 2024, a source said she had no plans to revive ANTM, choosing to focus on her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream empire. Yet in an interview with E! News that same year, she added, "We have tried, so it's not us. It's the powers that be. I'm not the biggest boss in the room, so it's not my doing. Maybe one day."

Reportedly, during the development of Life-Size 2, she considered a final Cycle 25, possibly including a second all-stars edition with fan favorites.

Fans and Critics Weigh In

Not everyone sees the return as a perfect dream. Former contestants and critics have raised concerns over the show’s legacy. Cycle 5 contestant and Cycle 17 all-stars winner Lisa D’Amato told Page Six, " Tyra’s all about making money. She doesn’t have any real empathy for anybody else but herself. In order for her to save face to make more money in the future, she’s going to have to take a bit of accountability."

The docuseries itself portrays Banks as both a trailblazer and someone who upheld some of the show’s more controversial practices. She even admitted, "I knew I went too far. … It was very, very intense. … But you guys were demanding it."

Director Daniel Sivan noted Banks had no control over the Netflix edit, aiming to create debate among viewers. "People were here to say, ‘hey, this is me, and this is what made me do these things. We want people to be angry and also to love this [doc], and we want them to debate it with each other."

Social media reactions are mixed. Some fans criticize Tyra’s coldness and lack of accountability, while others remain loyal.

The Future of ANTM