Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf is dealing with some legal troubles. The actor has found himself arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The actor found himself in a fight that brought paramedics ot the scene in New Orleans.

The Holes actor was arrested in New Orleans on February 17, according to reports. LaBeouf is facing charges of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor offense.

Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras

In a video posted to social media, fans can see the actor getting into a physical altercation outside of a bar in the French Quarter. In videos showing the aftermath of the fight, the actor is shown shirtless in the streets of New Orleans.

According to TMZ, the actor was escorted out of the bar by staff before getting into the altercation. After the fight, LaBeouf is seen walking around the French Quarter before paramedics treat him.

“A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” said authorities to E! News. "Multiple people attempted to hold him down—he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave—but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body. LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person—punching him in the nose."