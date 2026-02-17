ContestsEvents
Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf is dealing with some legal troubles. The actor has found himself arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The actor found himself in a fight that brought paramedics…

Randi Moultrie

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Shia LaBeouf poses during the “Slauson Rec” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf is dealing with some legal troubles. The actor has found himself arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The actor found himself in a fight that brought paramedics ot the scene in New Orleans.

The Holes actor was arrested in New Orleans on February 17, according to reports. LaBeouf is facing charges of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor offense.

Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras

In a video posted to social media, fans can see the actor getting into a physical altercation outside of a bar in the French Quarter. In videos showing the aftermath of the fight, the actor is shown shirtless in the streets of New Orleans.

According to TMZ, the actor was escorted out of the bar by staff before getting into the altercation. After the fight, LaBeouf is seen walking around the French Quarter before paramedics treat him.

“A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” said authorities to E! News. "Multiple people attempted to hold him down—he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave—but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body. LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person—punching him in the nose."

No more details regarding the altercation have come out. According to reports, the charges call for "no more than" $1,000 fine or sentence of "no more than" six months, or both.

Shia labeouf
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
