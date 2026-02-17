Miley Cyrus Heads Back to ‘Hannah Montana’ for 20th Anniversary Special

Nearly 20 years after “Hannah Montana” first aired, Miley Cyrus is officially heading back to her Disney roots. The singer and actress will take part in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24. For fans who grew up singing along in their bedrooms, this feels like a full-circle moment.

When Hannah Montana debuted in 2006, it introduced the world to a teenage girl living a double life as a regular student by day and a pop star by night. That girl was played by Miley Cyrus, and the show quickly became one of Disney Channel’s biggest hits.

The series ran for four seasons and earned four Emmy nominations for outstanding children’s program. It also built a massive fan base that stretched far beyond Disney Channel. From backpacks and dolls to video games and sold-out concerts, Hannah Montana was everywhere.

And of course, there was the music. The franchise produced 14 platinum and 18 gold albums, proving that Hannah was more than just a TV character. She was a full-blown pop star.

Miley Reflects on the Impact

For Cyrus, the show is not just a childhood memory. It is part of her identity.

“‘Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” said Cyrus, as reported by Variety. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Her words show how deeply the show still matters to her. While Cyrus has grown into a global music superstar with multiple reinventions, she has never completely turned her back on Hannah.

What to Expect From the Special

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. Cyrus will sit down for an interview hosted by Alex Cooper, where she will revisit iconic moments from the show.

Fans can also expect never-before-seen footage and recreations of the show’s sets. That means some familiar bedrooms, stages, and maybe even a few surprise callbacks. Disney also promises that “There will also be some familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight.”

In other words, the music that defined a generation may be making a return.

A Legacy That Still Shines

Disney executives are just as excited as the fans. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, explained why the show continues to matter.

“‘Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

That idea of embracing every side of yourself is what made the show special in the first place. Hannah lived two lives, but the message was simple. You can be more than one thing. You can be shy and bold. Normal and extraordinary.

From TV Star to Global Icon

The show’s success led to even bigger projects, including the concert film Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and the feature film Hannah Montana: The Movie. Both helped turn Cyrus into a worldwide name.

Since then, she has evolved far beyond her Disney beginnings. Still, the foundation was built on that one show about a girl with a secret.

Now, 20 years later, Cyrus is not running from that chapter. She is celebrating it.

For longtime fans, this special is more than nostalgia. It is a reminder of growing up, of after-school TV marathons, of singing into hairbrush microphones. And for a new generation discovering the show for the first time on Disney+, it is proof that some stories never really fade.