Dua Lipa Launches Three-Product Skincare Line With Augustinus Bader

Dua Lipa unveiled a new skincare collection, DUA by AB, developed in collaboration with Augustinus Bader. The collection comprises three products and is intended for daily use, supported by science. Additionally, because they are formulated with Augustinus Bader's unique TFC8 and TFC5 technologies, they deliver anti-aging, moisturizing, smoothing, and glowing effects for the skin.

The DUA by AB collection includes a balancing cream cleanser, a supercharged glow complex serum, and a renewal cream. Together, the trio is designed to cleanse, treat, and seal in hydration while remaining adaptable to individual skin concerns. The range is intended for home use and on-the-go application, positioning itself as a streamlined, clean, and effective daily routine.

“I created this skincare line to be my everyday essential — a skincare routine that's clean, effective, and effortless,” Dua Lipa shared.

“It was incredibly important to me to work with a team who values the use of clean formulas and high-quality ingredients, and I knew I could trust Augustinus Bader to help bring this to life based on their attention to detail and the level of importance they place on the science that goes into each product.”

She added, “I wanted a cleanser that works hard but still feels gentle on my skin.”

“It instantly revives my skin — even after long days or late nights,” Dua Lipa says. Finally, the renewal cream is the singer's “secret for plump, dewy skin, from morning to midnight.”