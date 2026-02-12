J. Balvin Reveals New Air Jordan 4 Colorway at Super Bowl LX for Fall 2026 Release

Following the recent success of the Jordan 1 and Jordan 2, and the most recent release of the Jordan 3, J. Balvin is back with a new Air Jordan 4 colorway in association with Jordan Brand. The new Air Jordan 4 will mark the next step in the ongoing partnership; fans can expect it to lead up to the scheduled fall 2026 release.

During Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Balvin drew attention to the project by wearing a never-before-seen Air Jordan 4 colorway titled “Multi-Color.” Though he did not perform during the game, Balvin leveraged the Super Bowl platform to amplify interest in the highly anticipated collaboration.

Early descriptions of the showcased pair detail pink on the toe, a brown toebox, and a mix of gold, red, and olive across the rear. Pale yellow laces complement cream netting and a cream midsole. Additional design notes reference a brown toe box, pink mudguard, bright red accents in the neighborhoods, and a striking yellow “Sunshine” along winding paths. The pair is also said to feature distressed midsole detailing and a hidden mini Swoosh near the forefoot.

Leaks suggest yellow “Sunshine” could serve as a dominant color for the general public version. However, whether the pair worn during Super Bowl LX represents the final retail release, a sample, or a friends-and-family edition remains unconfirmed. Final retail color blocking and material specifications have not yet been disclosed.

While early listings have had a product color code identified, not all of the associated detailed breakdowns have been made public yet; the title and brand name associated with those identified product color codes include many different types of items and themes called Lemonade/Lemonade, which lends even greater support to the idea that this will be a Theme Collection.