Hilary Duff Announces First Global Tour in Nearly 20 Years

Hilary Duff is packing her bags and bringing the memories with her.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, the singer unveiled dates for her first global run of concerts in nearly two decades, The Lucky Me Tour, kicking off later this year in support of her upcoming album, luck... or something.

To share the news, Duff did not just post a tour graphic. Instead, she took fans on a trip through her own closet. In a playful Instagram video, she searched through outfits from different chapters of her career, asking herself, "What can fit in my suitcase? Why is this still in my closet?" asks Duff in a voiceover played over the video.

A Closet Full of Throwbacks

As she sorted through racks of clothes, Duff held up pieces that longtime fans would recognize right away.

She grabbed a unicorn sweater from Lizzie McGuire and joked, "Honestly, trauma." Then she picked up a headset microphone and said, "Sing to me, Paolo," a nod to her character’s unforgettable performance in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Next came Isabella’s green skirt from the same film. Duff quipped, "More like Fran Drescher." She also found a white dress, eye mask and diner apron from A Cinderella Story, adding, "Well, if Austin Ames can’t recognize me, who will?"

The nostalgia continued with pink camouflage pants from Cadet Kelly. Holding them up, she said, "These are kind of fierce… Not for this one."

There was also an early 2000s beret and skinny scarf, plus a dark bob wig that looked like it came straight from her "Wake Up" and "With Love" music videos. After trying on several looks, Duff finally settled on a fluffy jacket to represent her new era. Smiling at the camera, she said, "Ooh, she's cute. Lucky me."

The Lucky Me Tour Begins

The North American leg of The Lucky Me Tour kicks off June 22 in West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. From there, Duff will travel across the United States and Canada, stopping in cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia and Toronto.

The tour wraps its initial run Aug. 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., at Acrisure Amphitheater.

After that, Duff will head overseas. She is set to perform in Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand from September through February 2027. Major venues include The O2 in London, Spark Arena in Auckland and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

Opening acts will rotate throughout the tour. La Roux will appear as a special guest on select dates. Lauren Spencer Smith will join for several Canadian shows in early 2027. Jade LeMac will provide support on many North American stops.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets will first become available through an artist presale on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada shows. Additional presales will follow before the general on-sale begins Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Duff’s team shared full details in a presale guide posted to her official fan account on Instagram.

Fans will not have to wait long for new music either. Duff’s new album luck... or something arrives Friday, Feb. 20.

A Big Return to the Stage

The upcoming shows follow Duff’s recent Small Rooms, Big Nerves concerts, which took place throughout January in London, Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles. She is also scheduled to perform several shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Las Vegas in February and May.

Even with those recent performances, The Lucky Me Tour marks a major milestone. The How I Met Your Father actress’ last global run of shows was the Dignity Tour, which wrapped in 2008.

For fans who grew up watching Lizzie McGuire or listening to early 2000s pop hits, this tour feels like a full-circle moment. Duff is revisiting her past while stepping confidently into a new chapter.

And as she said while trying on that fluffy jacket, this time around it is all about feeling lucky.

JUNE

22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^

23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *^

28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

JULY

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *^

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *^

11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *^

14 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *^

15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *^

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *^

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *^

25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *^

26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *^

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *^

30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *^

AUGUST

1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater *^

2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *^

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *^

8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *^

9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *^

12 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *^

15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *^

SEPTEMBER

6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff *

10 – London, UK – The O2 *

12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

OCTOBER

20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena *

22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena *

26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena *

29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena *

JANUARY 2027

22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena &

26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome &

27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place &

30 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre &

FEBRUARY 2027

2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum &

4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre &

5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre &

7 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre &

12 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes