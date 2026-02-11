ContestsEvents
Justin Bieber Reveals Campaign for SKYLRK Fashion Brand Starring Hailey Bieber

A new teaser for a SKYLRK campaign suggests a creative collaboration between Hailey and Justin Bieber, using Justin’s Fashion Brand as the creative vehicle. The video ends with Hailey wearing…

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

A new teaser for a SKYLRK campaign suggests a creative collaboration between Hailey and Justin Bieber, using Justin's Fashion Brand as the creative vehicle. The video ends with Hailey wearing a black hooded leather faux jacket layered over a white tank top and black underwear. This indicates they are either marketing to SKYLRK, which Justin launched in mid-2025, or marketing in conjunction with Hailey for a new collection or campaign.

"I'm designing this jacket with them, and I feel like that's a super fun collaborative process," she said at the time. "SKYLRK is incredible and amazing. Everything they're doing and building is super, super cool." Hailey added, "I'm just happy that they want me to be a part of it and that they asked me to come in and make something with them."

"You heard it first. Hailey's got her own collection with SKYLRK. The tea is here!" said Justin.

The couple's public support has also shown up on major stages. They appeared together at the GRAMMY Awards in coordinated black outfits, underscoring a united front amid ongoing collaboration. The teaser follows Justin's GRAMMYs moment, featuring SKYLRK-inspired silk boxers that sparked substantial online buzz; the look drew attention even as the production team reportedly did not fully plan the styling.

The SKYLRK teaser sits within a broader entertainment roundup that includes tours, TV appearances, and film trailers. The campaign itself began surfacing on Feb. 9, with multiple Instagram posts hinting at a Hailey-fronted collaboration.

Hailey's fashion momentum continues beyond SKYLRK. Her recent Los Angeles outing with Zoë Kravitz and other looks align with her role as a Saint Laurent spokesmodel. Her bold style history includes a pantsless Rhode campaign for Peptide Lip Boost.

Rhodes's Peptide Lip Boost, featured in Hailey's promotion, is a vegan, cruelty-free lip product formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, launching on Rhodeskin.com on Feb. 9. A source says the couple is in a strong place personally, with Justin feeling deeply supported by Hailey.

