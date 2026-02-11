ContestsEvents
Britney Spears Sells Her Music Catalog to Primary Wave

Kayla Morgan
Britney Spears has sold her music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave.

TMZ first reported the news on Tuesday, Feb. 10, after reviewing legal documents that state Spears sold ownership of her catalog on Dec. 30.

The financial terms of the deal were not made public.

Scope of the Agreement

The reported agreement includes several of Spears’ major hits, including "...Baby One More Time," "Circus," "Womanizer" and others.

Primary Wave, according to its website, owns the catalogs of Prince, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, and Whitney Houston, among others. The company focuses on music publishing and rights management.

It is not clear whether the transaction includes full publishing rights, master recordings, or a combination of both.

Career Overview

Spears has released nine studio albums, beginning with 1999's ..Baby One More Time and most recently 2016’s Glory.

She has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide, according to Sony Music.

Recent Comments on Performing

On Jan. 8, Spears shared a throwback photo on Instagram from her performance of "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" at the 29th Annual American Music Awards in 2022. In the caption, she commented on her future plans to perform.

"I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon," she wrote at the time.

Spears did not specify which of her two sons, 20-year-old Sean Preston or 19-year-old Jayden James, she was referring to in the post. She has previously shared social media posts featuring Jayden’s piano playing.

She added, "He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!"

