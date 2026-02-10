ContestsEvents
Super Bowl 2027 Halftime Wishlist: The Stars That Could Steal The Show

The Super Bowl isn’t just about football; it’s about the halftime show that turns millions of viewers into instant fans. Next year, the big game lands on Valentine’s Day at…

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios

The Super Bowl isn’t just about football; it’s about the halftime show that turns millions of viewers into instant fans. Next year, the big game lands on Valentine’s Day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Naturally, everyone is wondering who will bring the love, energy, and unforgettable performances to the stage.

Reports, Rumors, and Predictions: Who Could Take the Stage?

Right now, the names getting the most attention are Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift. Some reports suggest Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Drake could be in the running. The NFL works closely with Roc Nation to pick the performer, and announcements usually come early in the season from the NFL and Roc Nation.

Our Must-See Dream Lineup

If we could pick the halftime show ourselves, it would be a mix of legends and current favorites. Post Malone would command the stadium with his rap-rock-country energy, while Jelly Roll would bring soulful intensity that hits every fan in the heart. Eminem could turn up the adrenaline, and T-Pain would bring his signature Auto-Tune magic with heavy nostalgia.

Pitbull could guarantee a worldwide party atmosphere, while Mariah Carey would add timeless vocals perfect for Valentine’s Day. Missy Elliott, who famously appeared with Katy Perry in 2015, paired with Ciara, could deliver high-energy dance moves that light up every corner of the stadium. And pop icons like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter could pull off chart-topping hits and sing-alongs that leave fans cheering long after the show ends.

Why This Show Could Be Legendary

It’s easy to imagine mashups, surprises, and jaw-dropping performances that would make headlines and spark conversations for years. The energy, star power, and mix of styles could turn the 2027 halftime show into one of the most memorable ever. While we wait for the official announcement, one thing is clear: fans are ready for a night of music, love, and pure spectacle.

