Demi Lovato Puts Health First, Cancels Five Tour Stops

When Demi Lovato hits the stage, she gives it everything. Big vocals. Big emotions. Big energy. But this week, the pop star made it clear that even superstars need to slow down sometimes.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Feb. 10 to announce she's canceling five shows on her upcoming It's Not That Deep Tour after realizing she "overextended" herself with the original schedule.

A Message Straight to Fans

Lovato spoke directly to her devoted fans, known as Lovatics. She started her message on a positive note, sharing that she's "so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can."

But as she began preparing for the tour, she realized something had to change.

"While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible," she wrote. "To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour."

In simple terms, Lovato wants to make sure she can perform at her best every single night. And that means giving her body and voice enough time to recover between shows.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared that the following dates are canceled: April 8 in Charlotte, N.C., April 12 in Atlanta, April 14 in Nashville, May 5 in Denver and May 8 in Las Vegas.

"I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there," she said.

There is one schedule change that brings good news for Orlando fans. Lovato's April 10 show in Orlando is now rescheduled to April 13. That concert will officially "kick off" the tour.

She also gave clear instructions about tickets.

"If you purchased your tickets for one of these shows through Ticketmaster or AXS, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase," wrote the "Confident" performer.

"In Orlando, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," added Lovato, noting that more tickets for that show are available at her website.

Looking Ahead With Optimism

Even though canceling shows is never easy, Lovato ended her note with excitement and gratitude.

"I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon."

The It's Not That Deep Tour will now run for 18 dates across North America, beginning April 13 in Orlando and wrapping up May 25 in Houston. Adéla will serve as the opening act for all shows.

The tour supports Lovato's latest album, It's Not That Deep, which was released in October 2025. Fans have been eager to hear the new songs live, making the upcoming shows even more meaningful.

A History of Honesty

Lovato has always been open about the physical and emotional demands of touring. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the musician expressed uncertainty around getting back on tour in the future. "It takes a toll on your body," she said at the time.

That honesty continues now. Instead of pushing through exhaustion, Lovato is choosing balance. By adjusting her schedule early, she is making sure she can finish the tour strong.