Justin Bieber and Ludacris Reunite for ‘Baby’ at Super Bowl Bash

There are some songs that never really leave. You might not hear them every day, but the second they start playing, you know every word. That is exactly what happened when Justin Bieber and Ludacris reunited to perform “Baby” at Sports Illustrated The Party on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Sixteen years after the 2010 smash hit first took over, the two artists found themselves sharing the spotlight again.

A Surprise in San Francisco

The party went down at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, just ahead of the Super Bowl. Ludacris was already onstage performing his set when he decided to turn the night into a throwback moment

According to PEOPLE, before launching into “Baby,” he made sure everyone knew that Justin Bieber was in the building. He even dedicated the song to him. While Bieber stayed offstage at first, his original vocal track played as Ludacris performed the song solo.

Then Ludacris hyped the crowd up even more.

"Make some noise for my brother Justin Bieber," Ludacris told the screaming crowd of VIP partygoers at the pre-Super Bowl party thrown at the Cow Palace in San Francisco "Make some f---ing noise," the rapper added.

Fans screamed, cheered, and tried their best to keep up. Ludacris even challenged the audience to rap his fast-paced verse, but only if they remembered the tricky string of lyrics near the end. For anyone who grew up with the song, it was like a pop quiz they were happy to take.

The Big Stage Moment

After finishing the song, something even more exciting happened. Bieber made his move.

He climbed onto the stage by scaling the barricades, making his way through the crowd to join Ludacris. It was not exactly a calm entrance.

"Careful, be careful!" Ludacris said into the mic as Bieber hoisted himself over the gates.

Once he made it up, the two shared a heartfelt hug. It was a simple moment, but it meant a lot. “Baby” was one of Bieber’s breakout hits, and Ludacris’ verse helped make it unforgettable. Seeing them together again felt like a full-circle moment for longtime fans.

Hailey and a Star-Studded Crowd

The crowd that night was packed with celebrities. Among them was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber. PEOPLE spotted her when the couple arrived at the Cow Palace. Instead of walking the red carpet, they chose to slip in through the back around 11:30 pm PST. They were surrounded by an entourage of friends, including Michael Rubin.

About 40 minutes after they arrived, Ludacris closed his set with “Baby,” leading to the surprise reunion.

The night did not stop there. It was filled with other unexpected moments, including Travis Kelce joining The Chainsmokers onstage during their set. With the Super Bowl energy already buzzing through the city, the party felt like its own major event.

Bieber’s Big Week

The reunion came just one week after Bieber made his highly-anticipated return to the Grammys. He delivered a memorable performance of “Yukon” from his latest album, SWAG. During the performance, fans were reminded of his strong vocals, as well as his ever-growing collection of tattoos and his confident stage presence.

The singer’s last Grammys appearance was in 2022, so this return was a big deal. This year, he was nominated for four awards: Album of the Year for SWAG, Best Pop Vocal Album for SWAG, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daises,” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.”

From the Grammys stage to a Super Bowl weekend party, Bieber has clearly stepped back into the spotlight in a major way.

A Full-Circle Throwback

For many fans, “Baby” is more than just a catchy pop song. It represents a moment in time. It reminds people of early YouTube days, flip phones, and singing along with friends after school. Seeing Bieber and Ludacris reunite 16 years later felt both nostalgic and fresh.

It was playful, a little chaotic, and full of energy. Most of all, it showed how music can bring people back together, even after more than a decade.