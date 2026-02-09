Charli XCX Praises Kylie Jenner’s Performance in Satirical A24 Film ‘The Moment’

Charli XCX's satirical A24 film The Moment arrived in theaters last Friday, marking the next chapter of her Brat-era creative expansion. The film blends heightened satire with real industry pressures, using a fictionalized version of Charli to explore how fame, branding, and public expectation can steer an artist's life and career in different directions.

The production was intentionally structured to begin and end with standout appearances. Rachel Sennott's performance was captured on the first day of shooting; however, Kylie Jenner's special guest role was filmed on the last day, separately from the rest of the film. This type of structure allows the film to be created by boxing well-known people who portray themselves, with other significant cast members at both the front and back ends of this production.

The Moment features a Kylie Jenner cameo that has already become a focal point of discussion. Revealing what it was like to film the scene with Kylie, Charli praised her for her natural, effortless acting. "I think with the Kylie scene, it was so fun, because it really was so easy and effortless, and she really, like, played with it, did her thing," she mentioned.

Jenner appears as a fictionalized version of herself, delivering exaggerated, absurd moments while maintaining her familiar public persona. Critics have noted her on-screen confidence and her expertise at leaning into the satire in the source material, which augments the film's playfulness through its self-referentiality and humor.

Charli has stated that although the film's settings are based on real-life events, they aren't exactly drawn from her career or the Brat era. She said, "The thing about the Charli in the film is all of the scenarios that my character in the film goes through could have happened if I made slightly different decisions in my own life and in my own career."

Reflecting on the structure of the shoot, she added, "The first scene we shot for the film was with Rachel, and the last day was with Kylie. So we sort of bookended with two legends, which was pretty cool … two people playing themselves," the 33-year-old artist explained.