Bad Bunny Turns Super Bowl Halftime Into a Fiesta

The lights dim. The crowd buzzes. And then you hear it. “Vamos!”

That one word was all it took to send the stadium into a frenzy. Bad Bunny stepped onto the Super Bowl halftime stage and instantly made history. From the very first beat, it was clear this would not be an ordinary show.

A Global Hit Opens the Night

“Tití Me Preguntó” kicked things off. The song has become a massive hit around the world. Even people who do not speak Spanish know the rhythm and the catchy hook. Phones lit up across the stadium as fans sang along. It felt like a giant party, just bigger than ever before.

Bad Bunny, also known as Benito, moved across the stage with confidence. Dancers surrounded him. The crowd jumped to the beat. It was a powerful opening that showed why he is one of the biggest artists on the planet.

Ricky Martin Joins the Party

Then came an incredible moment. Out walked Ricky Martin. The surprise guest added even more excitement to an already electric night. Together, they sang part of “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” (What Happened to Hawaii).

The stadium roared. Seeing two Puerto Rican superstars share the stage at the Super Bowl felt important. It was not just about music. It was about culture and pride.

A Surprise From Lady Gaga

Just when fans thought they had seen it all, another surprise appeared. Lady Gaga joined the show.

Before she sang, the band played short nods to reggaeton legends Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” and Don Omar’s “DALE.” The quick tributes honored the artists who helped bring Latin music to a global audience.

Lady Gaga then performed part of “Die with a Smile” with the live band behind her. Her powerful voice filled the stadium. After that, she danced alongside Bad Bunny as he performed “baile inolvidable.” The mix of pop and reggaeton created a fun and unforgettable moment.

It was playful. It was unexpected. And it worked.

A Strong Finish

As the show continued, Bad Bunny performed “CAFé CON RON.” The energy never slowed down. Dancers, lights, and fireworks all came together in one huge celebration.

Finally, he closed with “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” Surrounded by a crowd, Benito sang as he walked across the field. The audience joined in, creating a feeling of unity. It was not just a concert. It felt like thousands of people sharing the same moment at once.

And just like that, the music faded. The crowd cheered. The performance ended, but the memory will last.

An Official Honor

As if the night was not big enough, California Governor Gavin Newsom added one more headline. On Saturday, he gave Bad Bunny a day of his own.

“I am declaring tomorrow in California as ‘Bad Bunny Day’ when Bad Bunny performs at the big game in the Golden State with his soothing, beautiful voice, and his very nice looks,” revealed a very tongue-in-cheek posting Saturday from Newsom’s press office feed.

The playful statement matched the spirit of the show. It was fun, bold, and full of personality.