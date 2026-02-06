Kim Kardashian Praises North’s Fearless Start in Music

Kim Kardashian is keeping it simple. She is proud of her daughter.

In the new digital issue of Complex, Kardashian spoke with editor-in-chief Aria Hughes about North West’s growing music career. The 12-year-old is currently preparing her debut album, The Elementary School Dropout, with her father and executive producer, Kanye West.

North recently performed with her dad in Mexico City during his first concert there since the 2008 Glow in the Dark Tour. At the show, she debuted her new song "Piercing On My Hand" and performed ¥$ tracks "Talking" and "Bomb." It was a major moment for the young artist.

Kardashian made it clear that North is serious about her craft.

"She loves producing music and wanted to share it with the world and isn’t afraid if people will like it," the SKIMS founder told Hughes.

According to Kardashian, that confidence comes naturally to North.

"She’s like her dad in that if she likes it, that’s enough for her, and she doesn't really care about outside opinions," Kardashian continued. "I’m proud of her for that, for releasing music, having fun with it, and doing it her own way."

North is no stranger to attention. Her joint TikTok account with her mom has 20.8 million followers. Still, stepping onto a concert stage and releasing original music is a different level.

Kardashian understands that risk. She had a short-lived music career with the 2011 song "Jam (Turn It Up)," and in 2024, the socialite remade holiday classic "Santa Baby," which was originally performed by late actor and singer Eartha Kitt.

North has been open about her goals before. In a 2023 interview with i-D, a then-10-year-old North said that her father’s breakout single "Through the Wire" was her favorite song by him. She also shared her wide range of career plans.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side," she said at the time. "When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."