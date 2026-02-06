J Balvin Credits Jay-Z as Mentor While Latin Music Earns Recognition at the GRAMMYs

J Balvin said he still feels starstruck by Jay-Z despite their friendship. He shared this in an interview with Rolling Stone before the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. The Colombian performer got a nomination for Best Música Urbana Album for his project Mixteip.

"I still get starstruck from artists because I love them and I admire them even though they're my friends," said Balvin to Rolling Stone. "When I see Jay-Z, even though we talk, not very often, but we talk. When I see him, I still get starstruck."

The 40-year-old artist explained that keeping respect for fellow musicians matters. It doesn't matter what kind of music they make. He remembered advice Jay-Z once shared that shaped his approach to the music business.

"I heard Jay-Z say one day, 'You gotta keep showing up.' That's what I do to represent our culture," said J Balvin. "This is not just one artist, this is a movement."

Balvin first met the rap mogul in 2022. He has described him as a mentor since then. He told Rolling Stone at that time he sees the businessman as a model for how to build enterprises that support Latino and immigrant communities across the country and around the world.

"He's the most powerful artist that has touched different aspects of business and culture in the world," Balvin said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022. "Today, I can be part of any room, and be proud of who I am and what I have done, and have these conversations with Jay-Z."

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 GRAMMYs, Balvin talked about the growing presence of Latin artists at major awards shows. Big change. He pointed to performers like Karol G, Bad Bunny, and Feid as examples of the genre's expansion.