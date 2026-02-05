Register To Win: Jack Burns

Sponsored By: Ghost Rocket Music

Charlotte...Mark your calendars, ‘cause Kiss 95.1 is turning the city ALL the way up!

Your boy Big Albeeezy from the Maney & LauRen Morning Show is hosting a HUGE party with Charlotte’s newest breakout artist Jack Burns...and it’s going down Friday, February 27th at The Underground at Fillmore Charlotte!

We’re celebrating the drop of Jack’s brand-new single “Let Go Your Love” with a full-on concert party vibe...plus live performances from local favorites Te’Jani, Blankstate, and more surprises on deck.

🎉 Big energy.

🎶 New music.

🔥 Charlotte talent.

🎟️ AND you can win FREE tickets!

Grab yours at Ticketmaster dot com or skip the line and enter to win FREE tickets below!

This is gonna be a whole vibe, Charlotte…

Jack Burns. The Underground at Fillmore Charlotte. Friday, February 27th.

Powered by Kiss 95.1...your #1 hit music station.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.