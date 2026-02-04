ContestsEvents
McDonald’s Debuts McNugget Caviar Kits Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Randi Moultrie

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – OCTOBER 23: A person enters a McDonald’s restaurant during breakfast hours on October 23, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Looking for the perfect, salty treat this Valentine's Day. Well, don't worry, you won't have to break the bank for this fine dining menu item. McDonald's has officially debuted their exclusive pairing of the Chicken McNuggets® with their favorite caviar. The first-ever McNugget® Caviar kits will be available for customers starting February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day.

This menu exclusive will be an online-only deal for the popular fast food chain. McDonald's will pair their iconic McNuggets® with premium Baerii Sturgeoin caviar this February.

McDonald's has teamed up with Paramount Caviar to provide the premium pairing at an even more premium price. FREE! That's right, this one is on the house! Each kit includes all you need for an "upscale yet effortless celebration." The kit contains a 1 oz tin of McNugget® Caviar, a $25 Arch Card® to purchase your McNuggets®, crème fraîche, and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon.

This exclusive kit will be available for customers starting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 10 at McNuggetCaviar.com. The items will be available while supplies last, with a limited amount available. So, if you want to try, then you'd better act quickly!

Talk about the most perfect way to celebrate the love in your life than caviar and McDonald's!

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
