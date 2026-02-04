McDonald’s Debuts McNugget Caviar Kits Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Looking for the perfect, salty treat this Valentine's Day. Well, don't worry, you won't have to break the bank for this fine dining menu item. McDonald's has officially debuted their exclusive pairing of the Chicken McNuggets® with their favorite caviar. The first-ever McNugget® Caviar kits will be available for customers starting February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day.

This menu exclusive will be an online-only deal for the popular fast food chain. McDonald's will pair their iconic McNuggets® with premium Baerii Sturgeoin caviar this February.

McDonald's has teamed up with Paramount Caviar to provide the premium pairing at an even more premium price. FREE! That's right, this one is on the house! Each kit includes all you need for an "upscale yet effortless celebration." The kit contains a 1 oz tin of McNugget® Caviar, a $25 Arch Card® to purchase your McNuggets®, crème fraîche, and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon.

This exclusive kit will be available for customers starting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 10 at McNuggetCaviar.com. The items will be available while supplies last, with a limited amount available. So, if you want to try, then you'd better act quickly!