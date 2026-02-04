Airline Roasts Justin Bieber’s Hairline After Grammys

Justin Bieber probably expected people to talk about his music at the 2026 Grammys. Instead, his hairline ended up stealing the spotlight.

The pop star became the unlikely butt of a joke after an airline decided to chime in on a viral post about his appearance. And in true internet fashion, things escalated quickly.

How It Started

It all began when a user shared two close-up photos of the Swag singer from the 2026 Grammys red carpet. One of the images zoomed in tightly on his hairline, sparking speculation in the comments.

"I can recognize a poorly done hair transplant from a mile away," speculated the user.

That comment alone might have stayed buried in the replies. But then Ryanair, a low-budget Irish airline known for its bold social media presence, jumped in.

Ryanair Enters the Chat

Ryanair responded by quote-tweeting the post with the line, "should've gone to Turkey," a comment made in reference to Turkey's reputation for hair transplant tourism.

The joke was quick, sharp, and very on-brand for the airline’s online voice. Ryanair has built a reputation for poking fun at celebrities, trending moments, and sometimes even its own passengers.

It’s worth noting that Bieber has never confirmed having any kind of hair restoration procedure. The speculation appears to be just that, speculation.

Still, that did not stop the internet from reacting. Screenshots spread fast, and the airline once again found itself at the center of a viral moment.

Not Their First Celebrity Joke

If this feels familiar, that is because it is. Ryanair’s official account previously poked fun at celebrities, pop culture moments, trending topics, and even some of their own passengers.

At one point, the airline also poked fun at Bad Bunny, using his instantly memeable reaction after winning Album of the Year.

“passengers the minute the plane lands,” they wrote.

The post quickly made the rounds, with fans both laughing along and rolling their eyes.

And that was not all.

Ryanair also recently poked fun at a photo shared by Steve Harvey, where he’s seen wearing a black suit, leather pants, and a camel-colored trench coat with his hands clasped in front of him.

“how priority passengers act,” the airline captioned the post.

In other words, nobody is safe from the airline’s comment section humor.

The Bigger Picture

Social media accounts for brands have changed a lot over the years. Instead of sounding stiff and corporate, many now act more like popular meme pages. Ryanair is one of the most perfect examples of that shift.

Their strategy is simple. Stay funny. Stay fast. Stay in the conversation.

As for Bieber, he has not responded to the joke. Given his long career in the spotlight, he is likely used to online chatter about everything from his music to his style choices.