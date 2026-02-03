Miley Cyrus Scores First No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales Chart

For the first time in her career, Miley Cyrus has topped the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart with her new collaborative version of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning." This new version features four female icons: Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire. This rendition unites artists across generations and genres and has helped create a new audience for this timeless classic by modernizing it.

The track debuted across several Billboard charts during GRAMMY week, opening at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart, No. 2 on the overall Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 41 on the Country Airplay chart. For Queen Latifah, the release marks her first No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart, while Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson each notch their third career No. 1 on that chart, reinforcing their continued digital sales strength.

Early performance indicators suggest interest extending outside core U.S. audiences. The UK is measuring the overall performance of a song by monitoring how many times it's been included in other people's playlists, where it has charted, and how much people are engaging with it socially. In addition, the data will show if a song has maintained its chart position or repeated similar listening behavior since its first week of GRAMMY release.

Ongoing evaluation focuses on baseline chart positions, playlist adds, save rates, and social velocity to determine whether the collaboration delivers sustained engagement rather than a short-lived spike. Monitoring at 24-, 48-, and 72-hour intervals after the GRAMMY awards remains key to identifying durable gains across platforms, especially in international markets.