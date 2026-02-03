Kelly Clarkson Says Goodbye to Her Talk Show

When Kelly Clarkson first walked onto daytime TV in 2019, she did not just bring a microphone. She brought big laughs, big heart, and even bigger vocals. Now, after seven seasons of stories, songs, and surprise moments, she is ready for something new.

On Monday, Feb. 2, Clarkson shared news that surprised many fans. The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after its seventh season. The Grammy-winning singer explained her decision in a heartfelt Instagram statement, thanking the people who helped make the show special.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

For Clarkson, the choice was not simple. Hosting a daily talk show is a huge commitment. It means early mornings, long tapings, and a packed schedule almost every day of the week. Still, she made it clear that family comes first.

“This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’” she wrote. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9 with her late ex-husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock. Blackstock passed away in August after battling cancer. The end of the show comes just months after his death, marking a time of major change in Clarkson’s life.

A Show That Felt Like Home

Since premiering in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has stood out in the world of daytime television. It mixed celebrity interviews with everyday heroes, funny games, emotional surprises, and powerful performances. The show felt less like a formal talk show and more like hanging out in someone’s living room.

One of its most loved segments was Kellyoke. During this part of the show, Clarkson performed covers of popular songs, often surprising fans with how she could turn any track into her own. Viewers started calling her ability to transform songs “The Kelly Clarkson Effect.” Whether she was singing pop, country, rock, or R and B, her powerhouse voice made each performance feel brand new.

Over time, Kellyoke clips went viral online, introducing her talent to younger audiences and reminding longtime fans why she won American Idol in the first place.

Not the End of Everything

Even though the show is ending, Clarkson made sure fans know she is not disappearing. The program will continue airing through Fall of 2026, and special guest hosts will step in to keep the stage warm.

She also reassured supporters that her creative journey is far from over. “This isn’t goodbye,” she shared, confirming that she plans to keep releasing music and continue appearing as a judge on The Voice.

Clarkson ended her message with gratitude and warmth, writing, “For now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

Her words show how deeply she values the community built around the show. For seven years, fans tuned in not just for celebrity interviews, but for real conversations, laughter, and those unforgettable high notes.

A New Chapter Begins

Change can be bittersweet. For viewers, it is tough to imagine weekdays without Kellyoke lighting up the screen. For Clarkson, though, this next chapter is about balance, healing, and being present for her children.

She has already proven she can reinvent herself, from reality show winner to global superstar, from coach on The Voice to daytime host. Now, she is choosing to focus on motherhood while still holding onto her music career.