This Day in Top 40 History: February 2

On Feb. 2, 1977, Shakira was born in Barranquilla, Colombia. With up to 37 Top 10 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, she's one of the most successful Latin female artists of all time. The four-time GRAMMY winner scored her first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2006 after releasing her single “Hips Don't Lie.” Below are more unforgettable Top 40 history events from Feb. 2.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Various artists scored notable Top 40 hits with the release of these albums on Feb. 2.

The Psychedelic Furs launched their fifth studio album, Midnight to Midnight, through Columbia Records. The set reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned one of the band's biggest singles, “Heartbreak Beat,” which peaked at No. 26 on the Hot 100. 2010: Lil Wayne launched his seventh studio LP, Rebirth, featuring guest vocals from Nicki Minaj, Eminem, and Shanell. It stalled at No. 2 in the U.S. and spawned some Top 40 singles, including “Prom Queen” and “Drop the World.”

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 2 has witnessed some artists entertain millions of fans and others win big at the GRAMMYs.

Marshmello played a virtual concert inside Fortnite. Attracting over 10 million concurrent players, this became the biggest in-game event in the Battle Royale's history at that time. The setlist featured Top 40 hits such as “Happier,” “Check This Out,” and “Fly.” 2025: Kendrick Lamar's No. 1 hit, “Not Like Us,” swept awards in five categories at the GRAMMYs, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, on the other hand, bagged the Album of the Year award, making her the first woman in over two decades to bag that prize. Other winners included Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Lucky Daye, and SZA.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable performances from Feb. 2 include:

“Jump” hitmakers Van Halen brought the house down at the Starwood Club in Hollywood. Ted Templeman, who was among the audience, was so impressed that he'd return the next day with Mo Ostin, former Warner Bros. Records president, to offer them a record deal. 2025: Clint Black lit up the stage at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California. The “When I Said I Do” singer was celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Killin' Time Tour, which supported his chart-topping debut album of the same name. As such, he played songs from the set, including his No. 1 singles “Nobody's Home” and “Better Man.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some attention-grabbing industry changes and challenges from Feb. 2.

Keith Emerson injured his hands during an Emerson, Lake & Palmer show in San Francisco when a rigged piano exploded prematurely. Luckily, the “Honky Tonky Train Blues” walked away with only a broken fingernail and some minor cuts. 1979: Sid Vicious overdosed on heroin and passed away at 21. As the bassist of the Sex Pistols, he had contributed to UK Top 10 singles such as “Pretty Vacant” and “God Save The Queen.” At the time of his death in Greenwich Village in New York, he had just been released from jail on bail after being accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.