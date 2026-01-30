Krysten Ritter Returns as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer

Marvel Studios has confirmed the first teaser for Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2. The new season will consist of eight episodes and will debut on Disney+ on Mar. 24. In addition to the teaser, Marvel has published an official synopsis and additional promotional materials supporting its focus on ground-level narratives within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; at the center of those narratives is a reinforcement of New York City's ongoing conflict, increased surveillance, and moral reckoning.

The response to Season 1 shapes expectations for how Season 2 will develop. Although there was a mixed reaction to the pacing and the long-term payoff, the performances of all cast members were well-received and sustained interest in the new season. However, that response has heightened anticipation for a faster-moving, more intense Season 2.

With numerous sound stimuli and frequent visual changes, the teaser delivers an unprecedentedly chaotic viewing experience that leaves viewers with an even darker interpretation than they have ever had. Donald Glover's “Lithonia” is used throughout the teaser, contrasting the quieter moments of society interacting with one another with the moments of protest, capturing the tension we experience around policing, justice, and systemic abuse. These themes intend to connect with audiences outside New York and to be relevant to cultural and social issues in countries such as the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The footage confirms that Jessica Jones returns this season, with Krysten Ritter joining Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as they move toward an inevitable confrontation with Wilson Fisk. Foggy Nelson also appears in the trailer, likely through flashbacks connected to Season 1 events, reinforcing emotional continuity and unresolved trauma.

"It was so exciting when she walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and boots," said Brad Winderbaum in an interview. "You're like 'there she is.'"

Winderbaum confirmed the season addresses what Jessica Jones has been doing since audiences last saw her. "What's really fun about that character is the time jump since the last time we saw her," he said. "It's been a while, so we're re-establishing this character and catching up the audience on what the hell she's been up to, and that's been filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

Industry coverage released alongside the trailer provides a broader context, with multiple outlets emphasizing that early reporting remains entertainment-focused rather than official. Local news and eyewitness accounts from fans confirm that filming is underway in Brooklyn under a working title, indicating that production is active and may include surprises for fans on location.