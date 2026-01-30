E! Dives Into TV’s Dark Side With ‘Dirty Rotten Scandals’: What To Know

When you watch your favorite TV show, everything can seem polished and perfect. The lights are bright. The hosts are smiling. The audience is clapping. But what if the real drama is happening when the cameras stop rolling?

A new explosive docuseries called Dirty Rotten Scandals promises to show viewers a different side of some of the most popular shows in America. Instead of focusing on the glitz and glam, it looks at serious allegations and behind-the-scenes stories from former guests and crew members.

Inside The Dr. Phil Show

Premiering March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the docuseries begins with a deep dive into The Dr. Phil Show. According to E!, the series will follow guests and employees who allege coercive production tactics and corruption behind the scenes. Some former participants claim they felt pressured during filming, while others raise concerns about how situations were handled off-camera.

The Jan. 29 press release explains, "This groundbreaking documentary demonstrates how the promise of televised help may have become a platform for profit and exploitation," the Jan. 29 press release explains, "revealing the dark side of America's self-help industry and the real human cost of entertainment masquerading as therapy."

Those are strong words. The series suggests that what looked like help and healing on television may not have always felt that way for the people involved.

America’s Next Top Model Under the Microscope

On March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the focus shifts to America's Next Top Model. Two back-to-back episodes of Dirty Rotten Scandals will explore the modeling competition series, featuring former judge Janice Dickinson and season 17 winner Lisa D'Amato.

This announcement comes shortly after Netflix revealed its own project, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which drops on February 16. When that trailer first came out, some fans immediately noticed something missing. Janice Dickinson was not featured.

Now viewers know why. She is sharing her side of the story, just on a different platform.

The timing has sparked conversations online. Some fans believe Tyra Banks may have tried to get ahead of the controversy by appearing in the Netflix documentary before E!’s series premiere.

Fans React Online

As soon as the trailer for Dirty Rotten Scandals hit Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to share their opinions. The reactions were a mix of excitement, surprise, and skepticism.

One person said, “No shade, but they should consider doing Ellen’s show too. The way her employees were speaking about the working conditions there…I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears!”

Another person said, “Not Janice talking about Abuse on that Show 😂.”

Someone else said, “I’m so tired of them scapegoating Tyra when the entire modeling industry should be scrutinized.”

“Everyone doing a dark side show…,” someone else said.

At the same time, many viewers were thrilled to see E! returning to documentary-style programming. Many said, “E! Network is back! I'm so glad they're going back to docs😂.”

Clearly, people have a lot of feelings about this new series.

A Bigger Trend in Television

Dirty Rotten Scandals is part of a larger trend. More networks and streaming services are creating documentaries that revisit popular shows and question what was really happening behind the scenes. Viewers who once simply enjoyed the entertainment now want answers. They want to know how contestants were treated, how decisions were made, and whether fame came at a cost.

For years, reality television has promised authenticity. But as more former insiders speak out, audiences are realizing that reality TV is still carefully produced. Editing, storylines, and producer decisions can shape what millions of people see.

That does not mean every claim is proven or that every show is guilty of wrongdoing. It does mean that conversations about fairness, treatment, and accountability are becoming louder.

With Dirty Rotten Scandals, E! is inviting viewers to look beyond the bright lights and dramatic music. It is asking them to consider what happens when entertainment and real people’s lives collide.