Justin Bieber Steps Back Into the Spotlight at the 2026 Grammys

Justin Bieber is officially stepping back into the spotlight, and this time, it is on music’s biggest stage. After years of quiet, canceled tours, and time spent off the road, the pop superstar is making his long-awaited return to the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy confirmed that Bieber will perform at the 2026 ceremony, marking his first major public performance in four years.

For fans who have watched Bieber stay mostly out of view since 2022, the news feels like a comeback moment. His last performance on Music’s Biggest Night came at the 64th Grammys in 2022. Since then, Bieber has focused on his family, reset his career with a new management team, and stepped away from the nonstop pace that defined much of his early fame.

A Big Night for Bieber

Bieber is not just showing up to perform. He is arriving with serious momentum. He enters the night with four Grammy nominations, including his third career nod for Album of the Year and a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, both for his latest project, Swag. The album is his first full-length release since 2021’s Justice and represents a new chapter in his sound and direction.

He is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.” With those nominations, Bieber makes history as the first artist to land simultaneous nominations in both categories twice. He first pulled off the same achievement in 2022, and now he has done it again.

Despite his long career and massive success, Bieber has only won two Grammys so far, one in Dance and one in Country. That fact has fans paying close attention to this year’s results, especially with him competing in major Pop and R&B fields.

Rare Performances and a Busy Year Ahead

Public performances from Bieber have been rare during his hiatus between Justice and Swag. That makes his Grammy appearance feel even more meaningful. It also sets the tone for a busy year ahead.

In April, Bieber is set to headline Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The event is already shaping up to be one of the largest Coachella lineups in years, with tickets selling out quickly when they went on sale last fall. Together, the Grammys and Coachella signal that Bieber is fully back in performance mode.

A Packed Grammy Lineup

Bieber will not be alone on Grammy night. The February 1 broadcast features a stacked roster of performers and presenters. Alongside Bieber, the lineup includes Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, and Clipse. The show will also spotlight all eight Best New Artist nominees in a special segment.

Those nominees include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katsete, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and The Marías. Fans can also expect Harry Styles and Doechii to appear as presenters during the ceremony.

The End of an Era

This year’s Grammy Awards come with a few major goodbyes. The ceremony will air live this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. It will be the final year the Grammys air on CBS, ending a decades-long partnership. Beginning next year, the show will move to Disney.

It is also Trevor Noah’s final time hosting the Grammys. The comedian is wrapping up a six-year run as emcee, making this broadcast his farewell.