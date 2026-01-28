Lindsey Stirling Launches 32-Date Duality Untamed Tour Across North America

Lindsey Stirling just dropped news of her Duality Untamed Tour 2026. PVRIS will open for the violinist during a 32-show trek through North America this summer. The first performance is set for July 7 in Richmond, Virginia. The last show wraps on August 22 in Indianapolis.

The multi-platinum electronic violinist will hit venues like the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, and Rosemont Theatre in Chicago. She's also booked for August 13 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota.

An artist presale began Tuesday at noon local time through Ticketmaster. General public tickets become available on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour backs her newest album, Duality, which climbed to the top of Billboard's Top Dance Electronic Album Chart, Classical Albums Chart, and the all-genre Billboard 200 list. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee scored bronze medal in Paris using Stirling's track "Eye Of The Untold Her" for her floor routine.

She blends pop, classical, and electronica into each performance, along with dancing and aerial acrobatics. Her YouTube channel boasts 14.3 million subscribers and has racked up more than three billion views.

PVRIS will open all dates. Vocalist Lyndsey Gunnulfsen leads the Boston act, which recently put out an album titled EVERGREEN after taking time off from the public eye to write and record.