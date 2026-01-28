Lady Gaga Reimagines Mister Rogers’ Theme Song for a Super Bowl Ad

Sometimes a song feels like a hug. That is the feeling Lady Gaga aims to bring in a new Super Bowl commercial inspired by a beloved TV neighbor. Known for bold fashion and big performances, Gaga takes a quieter, gentler approach this time, paying tribute to Fred Rogers, better known as Mister Rogers.

Both Lady Gaga and Fred Rogers dedicated their careers to making fans feel accepted, no matter who they are. In a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl campaign, the former paid tribute to the legend by delivering a stirring cover of his iconic “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” theme.

In a teaser posted Tuesday (Jan. 27) for Rocket and Redfin’s Big Game ad, Mother Monster shares her process in the studio as she perfects her version of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood anthem. “I feel like this just needs to be very heartfelt and kind and warm,” she says in the black-and-white video before getting behind the mic to record.

Reflecting on why the song still matters, Gaga adds, “Mister Rogers was so clearly someone who stood for something, and it is powerful to think of what he would say right now.” She continues, “It’s a special song to revisit at this time.”

A Super Bowl Debut With a Message

The official commercial featuring Gaga’s rendition of “Neighbor” will premiere during the Super Bowl broadcast on Feb. 8. A description promises that the final product will center around “home, community, and connection.”

In a separate statement, the star shared what the project meant to her. “Mister Rogers was, for generations, a heartfelt presence for children and families all over the world,” she said. “I was honored to be asked by Rocket and Fred Rogers Productions to reimagine his beloved classic ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ … I hope you sincerely enjoy this as much as I did.”

More Stars, More Commercials

Gaga is far from the only celebrity football fans will see during commercial breaks for the NFL finale game. Everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Benson Boone and EJAE of KPop Demon Hunters have also rolled out partnerships with various brands, including Pringles, Instacart, and Liquid I.V., ahead of the biggest day in American sports.