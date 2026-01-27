ContestsEvents
Ariana Grande Keeps Her Nonna Close in the Sweetest Way

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Some lessons stick with you forever. For Ariana Grande, they come wrapped in love, humor, and a little lip balm.

In a recent Vogue Japan cover story published Monday, Jan. 26, the singer and Wicked star shared how she continues to honor her late grandmother, Marjorie Grande, affectionately known as Nonna. Marjorie passed away last summer at the age of 99, but her spirit clearly remains a guiding force in Ariana’s life.

"I attempt to channel her strength always,” Grande told the publication.

That strength often shows up when Ariana needs it most. According to the singer, the advice from Marjorie that echoes in her mind during tough moments is simple, fearless, and very Nonna.

"F--- em!"

It is bold, funny, and full of confidence, which feels fitting for a woman who lived nearly a century and never lost her spark.

Keeping Nonna Close

Beyond words, Ariana has found a deeply personal way to keep her grandmother close. She revealed that she always carries two ChapSticks that Marjorie used with her.

"I always have a little bit of her with me," said Grande.

It is a small habit, but one filled with meaning. For Ariana, it is a daily reminder of love, comfort, and the bond they shared.

A Family’s Farewell

In June 2025, Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, announced Marjorie’s death in an emotional Instagram Stories post.

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks,” Joan wrote at the time in a family statement.

She added, “We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Joan also shared a black-and-white photo from Marjorie’s wedding to her late husband Frank, simply captioned, "forever."

Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, shared his own tribute, writing, “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Over the years, Ariana has often spoken about her close relationship with Marjorie. Nonna even joined her at awards shows and appeared on her album Eternal Sunshine.

In April 2024, Marjorie made history as the oldest artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100. Her contribution to the song “Ordinary Things” helped the track reach No. 55 when she was 98.

For Ariana, that legacy is not just about records or memories. It is about strength, love, and carrying a little piece of Nonna wherever she goes.

Ariana Grande
Kayla MorganWriter
