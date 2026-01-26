The Muppets Are Back With Sabrina Carpenter in a Star-Studded Special
The Muppets are making a big comeback. And they’re bringing a pop star along for the ride. The new trailer confirms that Sabrina Carpenter will appear in the upcoming The Muppet Show special event, set to premiere February 4 on Disney+ and ABC, according to ABC7 Chicago.
Rather than rebooting the whole series, this special focuses on one big, chaotic night at the original Muppet Theatre. Kermit the Frog is back in his familiar role, trying to keep everything running smoothly while the backstage antics spiral out of control. True to form, the trailer teases musical numbers, funny mishaps, and celebrity guests trying to keep pace with the Muppet madness.
Sabrina Carpenter Joins the Fun
Carpenter shines as one of the evening’s stars, interacting with Kermit while chaos unfolds around them. At one point, Kermit admits the show isn’t perfect yet, saying, “We’re still working out a few kinks.” Carpenter fires back with perfect comedic timing: “That’s all right, I love a kink.”
Celebrity Chaos and Unexpected Friendships
The special also features Maya Rudolph, making her Muppet debut, and Seth Rogen, who plays both guest star and executive producer. Rudolph appears to form a surprising bond with one of the audience Muppets, while Rogen pops up throughout the show, keeping things hilariously off-script.
Honoring 50 Years of Muppet Magic
This event is part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary celebration, first announced in September 2025. Fans will also get a freshly recorded version of “The Muppet Show Theme,” produced by Bill Sherman, releasing the same day as the broadcast.
Longtime Muppet performers, including Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel, return to voice the characters. Goelz, the original Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, reprises his iconic roles decades later.
Created by Jim Henson, The Muppet Show originally aired from 1976 to 1981 and became a worldwide hit thanks to its mix of comedy, music, and celebrity guests. All five seasons of the original show are available to stream now on Disney+.