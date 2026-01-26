Natalie Portman Teams Up With Jenna Ortega and Charli xcx at 2026 Sundance for ‘The Gallerist’

Natalie Portman is no stranger to bold roles, but her latest one might be her strangest yet. At the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the Oscar winner stepped into the spotlight with The Gallerist, a film that mixes dark comedy, high art, and moral chaos. The project also adds Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Charli xcx to Portman’s already impressive list of costars.

The Gallerist, from director and co-writer Cathy Yan, premiered at the festival on Saturday, Jan. 24. The film stars Portman in the title role as Polina Polinski, a platinum-blonde, fashion-forward art dealer who is in serious trouble. According to Sundance’s official synopsis, she is “a desperate gallerist [who] conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami."

A Desperate Character With Dark Humor

During a post-screening Q&A, as reported by PEOPLE, Portman was asked how much of herself she brought into playing such a desperate character. Her answer got an immediate laugh.

"I've never tried to sell a dead body before," she joked. "It's not a one-to-one relationship."

Still, Portman explained that the story connected to her on a deeper level. Yan and co-writer James Pedersen’s script spoke to her not just as an actor, but also as an artist and producer.

"It's literal alchemy, what we do as artists. We're taking something from our souls, and it becomes a commodity. And there's a magic to tha,t and there's a horror to that," she continued.

Portman also said the film reflects a struggle many creative people face.

The movie speaks to "those of us who make art, but also obviously depend on the market to keep getting to do what we love to do."

The Slippery Slope of Compromise

Another major theme of the film, Portman explained, is how small compromises can quickly spiral out of control.

"Also, what Cathy talked about in our first meeting, which was so resonant, was just the slippery slope of compromise," the star further detailed. "Being like, 'Okay, I could do that.' And then you take one step and then, 'Okay, I guess I could do that.' And then before you know it, you're washing blood off your hands."

It is a chilling idea, even when delivered with humor.

A Star-Studded Sundance Moment

The Oscar winner was making her first appearance at the Sundance Film Festival and was joined onstage by Ortega, Charli, Yan, and Pedersen. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who also stars in the film, was unable to attend due to travel difficulties.

The cast also includes Sterling K. Brown, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Daniel Brühl, and Zach Galifianakis, adding even more weight to the already stacked lineup.

For Charli xcx, Sundance 2026 is especially busy. The pop star is premiering three films at the festival as an actress: The Gallerist, Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, and Aidan Zamiri's mockumentary The Moment.