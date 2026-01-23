Hilary Duff’s Daughter Has the Same ‘A Cinderella Story’ Question Fans Still Ask

Some movie questions never fade away. You can grow up, have kids, and rewatch a favorite film, but one scene still makes everyone pause and squint at the screen. Hilary Duff just learned that even the youngest viewers are not letting this mystery slide.

During a recent sit-down with Vanity Fair, the actress and singer rewatched several iconic scenes from her career. When A Cinderella Story came up, Duff focused on a moment fans have debated for more than two decades. It is the scene where her character Sam shares time with Austin, played by Chad Michael Murray, while wearing a mask.

Duff revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Mae had a very honest reaction.

"My 4-year-old has watched this movie and also picked up on like, how could he not know it's you in that mask? And I was like, 'It's the age-old question, honey,' " she said. "And she's like, 'But it's you. You are right there. I don't understand. How does he not know?' I'm like, 'I know.'"

The moment felt funny and relatable for longtime fans. Many viewers have asked the same thing since the movie came out in 2004. Hearing it from a child made the question feel brand new again.

Looking Back on a Teen Classic

A Cinderella Story starred Duff as Sam, a hardworking teen stuck with a cruel stepfamily. The romantic comedy also featured Chad Michael Murray, Regina King, and Dan Byrd. Jennifer Coolidge played Fiona, Sam’s dramatic and unforgettable stepmother.

In a November 2025 interview with Variety, Duff opened up about working with Coolidge while filming the movie. At the time, Duff was just 15 years old and still learning her way around a movie set.

“It’s been so much fun to watch her career because she just goes there in such a big way that it was really impressive and slightly intimidating as like a teenager,” the actress and singer recalled about her former costar. “She was, like, mean to me, so it was a little scary 'cause I was only 15 and she was just, you know, mean to me 'cause she's my evil stepmother. At the time, I think I had to be like, ‘You're filming a movie. You're filming a movie.'"

Coolidge leaned fully into her role as the wicked stepmother, which made her performance memorable and, at times, intimidating for a young Duff. Still, the experience left a lasting impression.

Proud of Jennifer Coolidge’s Big Moment

Years later, Duff has been vocal about her admiration for Coolidge and her recent success. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in Jan. 2023, Duff shared how happy she was to see Coolidge enjoying major recognition.

"I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge. It's been really cool to see," said Duff of Coolidge, winner of multiple awards for her work in HBO's The White Lotus series.

Duff even shared a behind-the-scenes memory from A Cinderella Story that still makes her laugh.

"My favorite moment was her rubbing salmon on her face while filming A Cinderella Story and talking about the omegas,” the How I Met Your Father star said. “My son actually started eating sushi when he was like 3 and had a similar moment, and I looked and I was like, 'You're just rubbing raw salmon on your face.' And it's, like, soft and he liked it, then it reminded me of her. She's just everything."

A Full Circle Feeling

For Duff, seeing Coolidge thrive has also changed how she views the entertainment industry. Success does not follow one clear path, and great moments can happen at any age.