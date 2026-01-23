Bebe Rexha Crosses Out the Past and Plots a Confident New Era

Bebe Rexha is done letting the past define her. The singer just announced her plan for a bolder, more confident version of herself in 2026.



On Thursday, Jan. 22, the pop star shared a cheeky “ins and outs” list on X that showed exactly what she wants to leave behind and what she’s calling into her life next. The post was playful, bold, and very on brand for Rexha, who has never been shy about speaking her mind.

Leaving the Old Bebe Behind

In the photo, Rexha, 36, stood in front of a whiteboard written in blue marker while holding the marker toward the camera. She wore sunglasses and a gray sweatshirt, looking relaxed but confident.

On the left side of the board was the “old” Bebe, which she crossed out with a big X. The list read: “Victim, people pleaser, yelling, assault hit in face at concert, fatter.”

On the right side, she shared what she’s manifesting for the future. That list included: “Unapologetic, hotter, richer, confident, I don’t give a f--k attitude.”

The message was clear. Rexha is ready to move forward without apologizing.

A Painful Moment Remembered

One line on the whiteboard pointed to a serious moment in her past. The phrase “assault hit in face at concert” refers to a 2023 incident during a show in New York City, when a fan threw a phone that struck her forehead. The injury split her eyebrow, caused a black eye, and sent her to the hospital for stitches.

By crossing it out, Rexha seemed to signal that she refuses to let that moment define her.

A New Era Online and Beyond

Along with the post, Rexha updated her bio to read “#EXTRADIRTY” and linked to a new website called Are U Dirty? The site features the phrase in sparkly pink letters and invites fans to sign up to “talk dirty” to Rexha, teasing something new and interactive.

Her recent moves hint that this next chapter will stretch beyond just music.

Music, Moments, and Going Viral

Rexha’s tease comes three years after the release of her third album Bebe, which dropped in 2023 and included songs like “Heart Wants What It Wants,” “Call on Me” and “Satellite.”

In 2024, she debuted the single “I’m the Drama” at Coachella. Later that year, she went viral after asking fans to help her find a “baby daddy.”

"Here is what I’m looking for," she wrote on X. “Looks: I’m ok with a 6 ot 7 (personality is key for me). Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. don’t pay for men or do 50/50. Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven. Send me options.”

Independence and a Fresh Creative Start

Earlier this month, Rexha shared another big update with fans. She announced that she had entered a partnership with independent music company Empire after releasing her previous albums through Warner.

“THEY BELIEVE AND ARE AMAZING,” she wrote on X.

In a statement shared with Variety, Rexha explained that the move feels personal, not just professional.

“Going independent and partnering with Empire isn’t just a business move for me. They believe in my vision and trust my instincts, which has refueled my creativity. This new era is about embracing every part of myself, even when I’m a mess,” she said. “This version of me is unapologetically comfortable in my own lane. I’m excited to invite people deeper into my world, beyond the music. I do this for mom, fans and little Bebe”.