Harry Styles Announces 2026 Residency Tour Across the Globe

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Harry Styles just announced the cities where he will be performing for his Together, Together tour in support of his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, dropping March 6, and fans are absolutely losing it. The highly anticipated 50-date tour is set to begin May 16 in Amsterdam and will run through December 13, closing in Sydney.

Supporting acts on the tour include global superstars Shania Twain and Robyn. Twain will perform during the six-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London, while Robyn is set for the Amsterdam run. Additionally, Fcukers will perform in Sao Paulo, Jorja Smith in Mexico City, Jamie xx in New York City, Fousheé in Melbourne, and Skye Newman in Sydney.

The only U.S. stop on the tour is in New York City for a massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, with dates spanning from August 26 through October 31.

The tour announcement couldn’t come at a more perfect time, as Styles will drop his first single “Aperture” from the album tonight, January 22, at 7PM EST.

Dates and times for general ticket sales are below: