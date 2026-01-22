Harry Styles Announces 2026 Residency Tour Across the Globe
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Harry Styles just announced the cities where he will be performing for his Together, Together tour in support of his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, dropping March 6, and fans are absolutely losing it. The highly anticipated 50-date tour is set to begin May 16 in Amsterdam and will run through December 13, closing in Sydney.
Supporting acts on the tour include global superstars Shania Twain and Robyn. Twain will perform during the six-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London, while Robyn is set for the Amsterdam run. Additionally, Fcukers will perform in Sao Paulo, Jorja Smith in Mexico City, Jamie xx in New York City, Fousheé in Melbourne, and Skye Newman in Sydney.
The only U.S. stop on the tour is in New York City for a massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, with dates spanning from August 26 through October 31.
The tour announcement couldn’t come at a more perfect time, as Styles will drop his first single “Aperture” from the album tonight, January 22, at 7PM EST.
Fans can register for pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster, and American Express cardholders will also have exclusive access to the presale.
Dates and times for general ticket sales are below:
AMSTERDAM: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am CET.
LONDON: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am GMT.
NEW YORK: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for August 26th through October 9th shows. General on sale begins Wednesday, February 4 for October 10th through October 31st shows.
SÃO PAULO: General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11am BRT.
MEXICO CITY: General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11am CST.
MELBOURNE: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am AEDT.
SYDNEY: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2pm AEDT.