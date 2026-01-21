This Day in Top 40 History: January 21
On Jan. 21, 2025, Coldplay took their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Mumbai, India, where they performed hits such as "Viva La Vida" and "Paradise" at the DY Patil Stadium. This tour supported their 2021 album of the same name. The record had cracked the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition to memorable concerts, Jan. 21 has also hosted other notable Top 40 history events. Here's everything you should know about this unforgettable date.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Jan. 21 has marked the release of the following iconic singles.
- 1983: “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” a single from Eurythmics' sophomore album of the same name, came out. While it reached the summit of Billboard's Hot 100, it stalled at No. 2 on the UK Official Singles chart.
- 2008: Secondhand Serenade dropped “Fall for You” from the album A Twist in My Story. It peaked at No. 21 in the U.S. and spent 30 weeks on the Hot 100. The song charted within the Top 40 in a few other countries as well, including Australia.
- 2014: Tinashe launched “2 On,” the lead single from her debut studio LP, Aquarius. The track featured guest vocals from ScHoolboy Q. Upon release, it landed at No. 89 on the Hot 100 but soon climbed to No. 24.
Cultural Milestones
These Top 40 events reflect music culture and its impact on the community.
- 1966: George Harrison and Patricia Anne Boyd tied the knot in Surrey, England, with Paul McCartney as their best man. Harrison and his bride would later head to Barbados for their honeymoon.
- 1968: The Jimi Hendrix Experience graced London's Olympic Studios, where they recorded their rendition of Bob Dylan's “All Along the Watchtower.” Apart from impressing Dylan, the cover became their only Top 40 hit in the U.S. Additionally, the song cracked the Top 10 in the U.K.
- 1982: B.B. King, who placed hits such as “The Thrill Is Gone” and “I Like To Live The Love” in the Top 40 of the Hot 100, donated his record collection to the University of Mississippi's Center for the Study of Southern Culture. It included more than 20,000 discs.
- 2023: Beyoncé performed at an invite-only show in Dubai, reportedly earning $24 million. The audience comprised 1,500 guests, including her husband, Jay-Z, Liam Payne, and Kendall Jenner. This was her first concert in four years.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry lost the following members on Jan. 21:
- 1996: Francisco M. “Cannibal” Garcia passed away at 49. He was a founding member of Cannibal and the Headhunters, whose rendition of “Land of 1,000 Dances” charted within the Top 40 on Billboard pop charts.
- 1997: Colonel Tom Parker died of a stroke in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was Elvis Presley's manager. As such, he helped the King of Rock and Roll score up to 25 Top 10 hits in the U.S., including “Suspicious Minds” and “In The Ghetto.”
With these events, there's no denying that Jan. 21 has impacted Top 40 history. For example, the release of “2 On” on this date elevated Tinashe's career while allowing her fans to enjoy new music.