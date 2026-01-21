This Day in Top 40 History: January 21

On Jan. 21, 2025, Coldplay took their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Mumbai, India, where they performed hits such as "Viva La Vida" and "Paradise" at the DY Patil Stadium. This tour supported their 2021 album of the same name. The record had cracked the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition to memorable concerts, Jan. 21 has also hosted other notable Top 40 history events. Here's everything you should know about this unforgettable date.