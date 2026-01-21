Taylor Swift Becomes Youngest Woman Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has done it again, and this time it is not about chart records or sold-out tours. It is about the words themselves. The kind that sticks with fans long after the music stops playing.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Swift will be inducted as part of its 2026 class. At 36 years old, she becomes the youngest woman ever to receive the honor. According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame website, Stevie Wonder remains the youngest inductee overall after being honored at age 32 in 1983.

A Class Filled With Music Greats

Swift will be inducted alongside a wide range of legendary songwriters. The 2026 class also includes Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers emphasized the role songwriters play in shaping music culture.

“The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans," Rodgers said in a press release statement.

He continued, "Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history."

Rodgers also highlighted the diversity of this year’s honorees, noting that "this year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres."

"These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions," he concluded.

How the 2026 Class Took Shape

The journey to induction began in October 2025, when the nominees for the 2026 class were revealed. That list included LL Cool J, David Byrne, Sarah McLachlan, Loggins, P!nk, Simmons and Stanley of KISS, Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, and Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America.

Each year, the Songwriters Hall of Fame honors both performers and non-performers. The non-performer category shines a light on writers who often work behind the scenes. This group includes Pete Bellotte, known for his collaborations with Donna Summer, Andreas Carlsson, who has worked with the Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry, and Steve Kipner, a collaborator with Christina Aguilera and Olivia Newton-John.

Also included are Madonna’s longtime collaborator Patrick Leonard, Vini Poncia of The Ronettes’ “Do I Love You?,” Kenny Nolan of Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” Martin Page of Starships’ “We Built This City,” and the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who wrote Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Performer-Songwriters Being Honored

The performer-songwriter category features artists who wrote and performed their own hits. The 2026 class includes Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band, and Boz Scaggs.

What Happens Next

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala will take place on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event will not be open to the general public, and additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

For Swift, the honor recognizes a career built on storytelling, honesty, and songs that feel personal to millions of listeners. For the Songwriters Hall of Fame, it marks another moment where music history and modern pop culture meet on the same page.

Kayla MorganWriter
