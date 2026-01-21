ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Meghan Trainor Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor’s house just got a little louder and a lot sweeter. The pop star and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are officially a family of five. A New Baby…

Kayla Morgan
: (L-R) Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor’s house just got a little louder and a lot sweeter. The pop star and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are officially a family of five.

A New Baby to Love

Trainor and Sabara welcomed their third child, a daughter, via surrogate on Jan. 18, 2026.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” Trainor announced in a Jan. 20 Instagram post. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

She also shared how excited the whole family has been about the newest arrival.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Growing Family

Trainor and Sabara, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2. With baby Mikey Moon, their family continues to grow in a big way.

Music and Tour News

The happy news comes during a busy time for Trainor. Her seventh album, Toy With Me, is set to drop April 24. On Wednesday, Nov. 12, she announced the project and released the first single, “Still Don’t Care.”

She also revealed plans for the Get in Girl Tour, which kicks off in Clarkston, Mich. in June 2026. Fans can find the full list of tour dates here.

For now, Trainor says she is soaking up every moment at home with her growing family.

Meghan Trainor
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
ackson Wang attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France
MusicJackson Wang, Quavo, and John Legend Debut New Songs at Louis Vuitton Paris ShowKayla Morgan
Megan Moroney attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.// Ed Sheeran attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMegan Moroney Teases Ed Sheeran Duet ‘I Only Miss You’ Ahead of Cloud 9Kayla Morgan
Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicBillie Eilish Receives Environmental Justice Award, Pledges $11.5M to Climate CausesMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect