Meghan Trainor Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate With Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor’s house just got a little louder and a lot sweeter. The pop star and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are officially a family of five.
A New Baby to Love
Trainor and Sabara welcomed their third child, a daughter, via surrogate on Jan. 18, 2026.
“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” Trainor announced in a Jan. 20 Instagram post. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”
She also shared how excited the whole family has been about the newest arrival.
“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”
Growing Family
Trainor and Sabara, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2. With baby Mikey Moon, their family continues to grow in a big way.
Music and Tour News
The happy news comes during a busy time for Trainor. Her seventh album, Toy With Me, is set to drop April 24. On Wednesday, Nov. 12, she announced the project and released the first single, “Still Don’t Care.”
She also revealed plans for the Get in Girl Tour, which kicks off in Clarkston, Mich. in June 2026. Fans can find the full list of tour dates here.
For now, Trainor says she is soaking up every moment at home with her growing family.