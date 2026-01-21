Megan Moroney Teases Ed Sheeran Duet ‘I Only Miss You’ Ahead of Cloud 9

Megan Moroney knows how to build excitement, and this time she is doing it one snippet at a time. With just a month left before her new album arrives, the country star has given fans an early listen to one of her most talked-about tracks yet, a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Moroney shared a short preview of “I Only Miss You” on social media, pairing the clip with a simple caption that read, “1 month til the album”. The tease was short, but it was enough to send fans into full anticipation mode for Cloud 9.

A Country Heart With a Familiar Voice

“I Only Miss You” brings together two artists from very different worlds, yet the song feels surprisingly natural. Written by Moroney and Sheeran alongside Micah Carpenter, Mackenzie Carpenter and Ben Williams, the track leans into classic country sounds. Steel guitar sits front and center as the two singers trade lines filled with longing and quiet emotion.

The song’s traditional feel places it firmly on the country side of Cloud 9. Moroney previously confirmed during a recent Instagram Live that her latest single, “Wish I Didn’t”, is one of the most pop-leaning songs on the album. She also shared that there is plenty of classic country throughout the project, and “I Only Miss You” fits that description perfectly.

A Friendship Years in the Making

The collaboration did not come out of nowhere. Moroney has spoken in past interviews about her growing friendship with Sheeran, and fans have already seen the pair share the stage. They performed together during a New York pop-up in October and later at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café in March.

What to Expect From Cloud 9

With its mix of sounds and big collaborations, Cloud 9 is shaping up to be Moroney’s most ambitious album yet. “I Only Miss You” is already being counted among the most anticipated tracks, alongside another major duet, “Bells & Whistles” with Kacey Musgraves.

The album will also include previously released songs like “Wish I Didn’t”, “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things”. Fans can also look forward to long-teased favorites such as “Table For Two” and “Wedding Dress”.