Leon Thomas, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and More to Perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Just when it feels like the Grammys have hit their peak, they find a new way to surprise us. After last year’s show raised the bar with unforgettable performances and…

Kayla Morgan
Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Just when it feels like the Grammys have hit their peak, they find a new way to surprise us. After last year’s show raised the bar with unforgettable performances and a powerful mission, Music’s Biggest Night is back and already buzzing with excitement. The 2026 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be part celebration, part showcase of the future, and fully packed with artists who have defined the sound of now.

Last year’s ceremony proved the Grammys could be both entertaining and meaningful. The Recording Academy turned the show into a fundraiser for the L.A. wildfires that devastated communities across Southern California, raising $10 million for Los Angeles Fire Relief. Every Best New Artist nominee also performed, giving viewers a front row seat to rising stars. With that success, it looks like a new tradition may be forming.

Best New Artist Takes Center Stage

The Recording Academy has confirmed that Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías will perform in a special Best New Artist segment at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Together, they represent a mix of pop, alternative, R&B, and global sounds that have been lighting up playlists all year.

When and Where to Watch

The 2026 Grammys will take place live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah returns as host, bringing his familiar humor and smooth delivery to the night. The show will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network. Fans can also stream the ceremony live and on demand on Paramount+.

Before the main event, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT. That ceremony will stream on live.Grammy.com and is where many awards are handed out before the televised show begins.

More Stars, More Surprises

Sabrina Carpenter has also been confirmed to perform, adding even more star power to an already stacked lineup. Additional artists will be announced in the coming days, which means the excitement is far from over. As names continue to roll out, it is clear that this year’s performers are already iconic in their own right.

Hollywood’s brightest stars are once again coming together to celebrate their accomplishments and give back to the musical community. With energetic performances, meaningful moments, and a spotlight on both established favorites and rising talent, the 2026 Grammys are ready to remind us why this night still matters. Whether you are watching for the hits, the surprises, or the next big breakout star, this year’s ceremony is worth the scroll and the watch.

Kayla MorganWriter
