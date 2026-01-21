Harry Styles Sets Release Date for New Single ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles has a way of turning even a simple announcement into a moment. This time, he is inviting fans to step into the light. With a smile, open arms, and a clear sense of excitement, the pop star is ready to begin his next era.

The singer announced his new single “Aperture” on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The track is the first taste of his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Fans will not have to wait long. The song arrives Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

Styles shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in the studio. In the image, his arms are stretched wide in a triumphant pose, and he is smiling big. The message felt simple but joyful, like a door swinging open.

“Aperture” is Styles’ first single since “Satellite” in 2023. The title comes from photography, where an aperture is the adjustable opening in a camera lens. It controls how much light gets in and helps shape how bright or detailed a photo appears. In that way, the name fits the moment. Styles seems ready to let more light shine through his music.

A New Album on the Way

Kiss All the Time will be released on March 6 and will include 12 tracks. It is Styles’ first album since Harry’s House in 2022. That project was a huge success and earned him Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

In recent weeks, Styles has been dropping hints about what comes next. He launched a website called WeBelongTogether.co, which shows him sitting in an outdoor art class. Visitors can spin a wheel that lands on either “disco” or “kiss.” Clicking the wheel leads fans to a mobile phone number for the star’s headquarters.

Posters reading “we belong together” have also appeared in cities around the world, including New York, Berlin and Palermo, Italy.

Looking Back and Ahead

Styles spent two years on the road supporting Harry’s House with his Love on Tour shows. When the tour ended in July 2023, he reflected on the journey in an Instagram post, calling it "the greatest experience of my life."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles wrote. He closed with a message fans know well. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."