ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Harry Styles Sets Release Date for New Single ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles has a way of turning even a simple announcement into a moment. This time, he is inviting fans to step into the light. With a smile, open arms,…

Kayla Morgan
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)
(Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

Harry Styles has a way of turning even a simple announcement into a moment. This time, he is inviting fans to step into the light. With a smile, open arms, and a clear sense of excitement, the pop star is ready to begin his next era.

The singer announced his new single “Aperture” on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The track is the first taste of his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Fans will not have to wait long. The song arrives Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

Styles shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in the studio. In the image, his arms are stretched wide in a triumphant pose, and he is smiling big. The message felt simple but joyful, like a door swinging open.

“Aperture” is Styles’ first single since “Satellite” in 2023. The title comes from photography, where an aperture is the adjustable opening in a camera lens. It controls how much light gets in and helps shape how bright or detailed a photo appears. In that way, the name fits the moment. Styles seems ready to let more light shine through his music.

A New Album on the Way

Kiss All the Time will be released on March 6 and will include 12 tracks. It is Styles’ first album since Harry’s House in 2022. That project was a huge success and earned him Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

In recent weeks, Styles has been dropping hints about what comes next. He launched a website called WeBelongTogether.co, which shows him sitting in an outdoor art class. Visitors can spin a wheel that lands on either “disco” or “kiss.” Clicking the wheel leads fans to a mobile phone number for the star’s headquarters.

Posters reading “we belong together” have also appeared in cities around the world, including New York, Berlin and Palermo, Italy.

Looking Back and Ahead

Styles spent two years on the road supporting Harry’s House with his Love on Tour shows. When the tour ended in July 2023, he reflected on the journey in an Instagram post, calling it "the greatest experience of my life."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles wrote. He closed with a message fans know well. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Now, with “Aperture,” Styles is ready to see what new light comes in.

Harry Styles
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party, 5 Best Songs From Hit Me Hard And Soft.
KISS 95.1First Trailer Drops for Billie Eilish’s Massive 3D Concert Film ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’Kayla Morgan
Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
KISS 95.1Tyler Hilton’s Viral Throwback to His Taylor Swift MomentKayla Morgan
A photo of Taylor Swift from her latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
KISS 95.1Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ Holds No. 1 Spot for Eighth Week as Holiday Songs Enter Top 10Melissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect