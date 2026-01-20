ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: January 23-January 25

From indulgent dining to headline concerts and standout comedy, Charlotte's late-January calendar delivers a packed mix of experiences.

From indulgent dining to headline concerts and standout comedy, Charlotte's late-January calendar delivers a packed mix of experiences. Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks things off with prix-fixe menus across the city, while Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton bring powerhouse R&B to the stage and Joe List anchors a strong weekend of laughs, sports, and live music.

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

  • What: Kicks off Queen's Feast Restaurant Week
  • When: Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026
  • Where: Various participating restaurants across Charlotte
  • Cost: Most options are $30 to $55 per person

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is a biannual culinary celebration featuring more than 120 Charlotte-area restaurants offering three-course, prix-fixe dinner menus at set prices. This weekend officially kicks off Restaurant Week, making it a prime time to experience new menus, signature dishes, and some of the city's most popular dining destinations.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton

  • What: Live music with Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton
  • When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 8 p.m.
  • Where: Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte
  • Cost: Tickets start at $85.50

Fantasia Barrino and Anthony Hamilton perform live at Spectrum Center. The show features two GRAMMY-winning R&B/soul artists: Fantasia, known for her powerful vocals and "American Idol" breakthrough, and Anthony Hamilton, famed for his rich, soulful sound and hit songs. The two will share the stage for an emotionally charged concert of chart-topping music.

Joe List

  • What: Comedian Joe List
  • When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
  • Where: The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., B3, Charlotte
  • Cost: General Admission $30.74, Reserved Seating $42.89

Joe List is a celebrated comedian, writer, and actor known for "Last Comic Standing," appearances on "The Tonight Show" and "Conan," and hugely popular YouTube specials with millions of views. His set blends sharp observational humor and personal storytelling, making it a highlight of the weekend's comedy lineup.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend lineup highlights the city's diverse entertainment, offering high-energy sports through to side-splitting comedy and the finest in live jazz. Fans can catch the Charlotte Hornets, enjoy the viral humor of Bored Teachers, or unwind with a soulful tribute honoring jazz fusion legend George Duke:

More To Explore Next Week

Weeknights in Charlotte take on an intimate, laid-back vibe, perfect for discovering new voices, unwinding with live music, or easing into the evening with laughter. From open mic creativity and singer-songwriter showcases to smooth jazz and smart stand-up at venues such as The Evening Muse, Petra's, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, and The Comedy Zone, these nights are all about low-pressure fun and midweek inspiration:

