Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: January 23-January 25

From indulgent dining to headline concerts and standout comedy, Charlotte's late-January calendar delivers a packed mix of experiences. Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks things off with prix-fixe menus across the city, while Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton bring powerhouse R&B to the stage and Joe List anchors a strong weekend of laughs, sports, and live music.

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

What: Kicks off Queen's Feast Restaurant Week

Kicks off Queen's Feast Restaurant Week When: Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 Where: Various participating restaurants across Charlotte

Various participating restaurants across Charlotte Cost: Most options are $30 to $55 per person

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is a biannual culinary celebration featuring more than 120 Charlotte-area restaurants offering three-course, prix-fixe dinner menus at set prices. This weekend officially kicks off Restaurant Week, making it a prime time to experience new menus, signature dishes, and some of the city's most popular dining destinations.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton

What: Live music with Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton

Live music with Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte

Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $85.50

Fantasia Barrino and Anthony Hamilton perform live at Spectrum Center. The show features two GRAMMY-winning R&B/soul artists: Fantasia, known for her powerful vocals and "American Idol" breakthrough, and Anthony Hamilton, famed for his rich, soulful sound and hit songs. The two will share the stage for an emotionally charged concert of chart-topping music.

Joe List

What: Comedian Joe List

Comedian Joe List When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Where: The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., B3, Charlotte

The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., B3, Charlotte Cost: General Admission $30.74, Reserved Seating $42.89

Joe List is a celebrated comedian, writer, and actor known for "Last Comic Standing," appearances on "The Tonight Show" and "Conan," and hugely popular YouTube specials with millions of views. His set blends sharp observational humor and personal storytelling, making it a highlight of the weekend's comedy lineup.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend lineup highlights the city's diverse entertainment, offering high-energy sports through to side-splitting comedy and the finest in live jazz. Fans can catch the Charlotte Hornets, enjoy the viral humor of Bored Teachers, or unwind with a soulful tribute honoring jazz fusion legend George Duke:

More To Explore Next Week