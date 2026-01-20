Hailee Steinfeld Got an Adam Sandler Seal of Approval

The Golden Globes can move fast, but one quick interaction slowed everything down for Hailee Steinfeld.

The actress and singer recently shared details from the Jan. 11 awards ceremony in her Substack newsletter, Beau Society, where she reflected on the night and a moment that meant more to her than expected.

A Night of Reunions and Style

Steinfeld wrote that the evening included getting dressed up and spending time with people she had not seen in years. She described the night as one where she “got to put on a gorgeous Prada dress to spend a night out with my new plus one and reconnect with friends I haven’t seen in years.”

After noting a reunion with Jennifer Lawrence, Steinfeld explained why seeing Adam Sandler at the event stood out. “For context, Adam Sandler is a permanent fixture in our house. We always have one of his movies on (the other night it was Just Go With It),” she wrote. She added, “He even inspired our Halloween costumes a few years ago.”

The actress linked to a previous Beau Society entry from October 2025 that included throwback photos from past Halloweens. One image showed Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, dressed as Bobby Boucher and Vicki Vallencourt from the 1998 film The Waterboy. The characters were played by Sandler and Fairuza Balk.

The Golden Globes Encounter

Steinfeld then recalled running into Sandler at the Golden Globes. “So when Adam Sandler waved me down by the entrance to the Globes, and said, ‘Hey, buddy! I loved Sinners! You’re doing amazing. And congrats to Josh!' I could not wait to tell my husband,” she wrote.

Steinfeld and Allen made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024 and married in May 2025. In December, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

That same month, Steinfeld shared a video in her newsletter showing her posing in the snow with her pregnant belly as Allen kissed her stomach. She wore a fleece reading “mother” while the two held hands in front of a small snowman. The couple later shared the same video in a joint Instagram post, where Allen commented, “I love you ❤️.”